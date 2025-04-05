King Charles' unexpected talent has royal fans all saying the same thing

After a brief visit to hospital last week, King Charles was back in full swing and attended a slew of royal events over the last seven days.

One particular series of snaps, which showed His Majesty hosting a special community music reception at Windsor Castle, caught the attention of royal watchers. The special event was hosted by the Monarch alongside the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester to recognise the importance of community music.

In a series of photos and videos from the evening, Charles was filmed performing a rendition of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star on a carrot - no doubt from the London Vegetable Orchestra who performed at the dazzling event - and fans cannot get enough!

One fan penned: "If ever something was to bring a smile to my face EVER it would be King Charles playing Twinkle Twinkle Little Star on a carrot with a band of veggie instrument playing musicians. Truly a coming."

"It's good to see the King in good health and enjoying himself around his people." Meanwhile, a third penned: "The King playing a carrot has put the biggest smile on my face. Great to see him so jolly."

Charles was also captured meeting the London Gay Men’s Chorus, Songs for Ukraine and The Sing for Freedom Choir before enjoying performances from the Royal College of Music London, and saxophonist Yolanda Brown.

The King's health

Charles' week of royal events came after he paid a brief visit to the hospital last Thursday over side effects from his cancer treatment.

His hospitalisation meant he had to postpone his upcoming engagements in Birmingham.

At the time, Buckingham Palace released a statement which read: "Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital. His Majesty's afternoon engagements were therefore postponed.

© Getty King Charles recovered from his brief hospitalisation at Highgrove

"His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow's diary programme will also be rescheduled. His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."

A spokesperson added: "His Majesty was due to receive Credentials from the Ambassadors of three different nations this afternoon. Tomorrow, he was due to undertake four public engagements in Birmingham and is greatly disappointed to be missing them on this occasion.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

"He very much hopes that they can rescheduled in due course and offers his deepest apologies to all those who had worked so hard to make the planned visit possible."

After returning to Clarence House, Charles was pictured leaving the grounds of his London residence after his sister Princess Anne paid him a visit, and made for Highgrove where he recovered.