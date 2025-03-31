King Charles announces major change at private holiday home

The King is set to throw open the doors to one of his royal residences in April, to the delight of fans.

The monarch's Norfolk estate, Sandringham House, has been closed for its winter break, but as of 5 April, it will be opened to visitors.

A post on Sandringham's Instagram account marked the countdown, stating: "Just over one week until The House opens its doors. Step into royal history and uncover the hidden gems of The Estate for yourself."

Guests who have purchased tickets will be able to take a look around the main eight ground-floor rooms inside the house, as well as its 60-acre garden.

The beautiful interiors remain largely unchanged from Edwardian times, and feature a collection of art which includes Meissen porcelain, semi-precious stones and Minton china.

Sandringham is famously where the royal family celebrates Christmas, with the King and Queen leading the Windsors to the service at St Mary Magdalene church on the estate on the morning of 25 December.

© Alamy Justin Trudeau seated with the King in the Saloon at Sandringham House on 3 March

Earlier in March, Charles shared a peek inside the Saloon at Sandringham House as he held audiences with former Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

© Getty The King with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at Sandringham

The interior includes a roaring fire, patterned armchairs and rugs, antique furniture and an array of family portraits through the years.

Sandringham's history

Sandringham House has been the private home of five generations of British monarchs for more than 160 years.

The late Queen Elizabeth II celebrated the eve of her Platinum Jubilee there just seven months before her death.

© Getty The Sandringham Estate includes 60-acres of gardens

It was bought in 1862 by the then Prince of Wales, who later became Edward VII, as a private country retreat.

The house was rebuilt in 1870 to ensure it was big enough for his growing family.

© PA Images via Getty Images The King and Queen leading the royals to church on Christmas Day 2024 at Sandringham

George V, the late Queen's grandfather, described the house as "Dear old Sandringham, the place I love better than anywhere else in the world”.

George VI, the late Queen's father, died at Sandringham House on 6 February 1952 when Elizabeth was on an official overseas trip to Kenya.

© Getty The first televised Queen's speech in 1957 took place at Sandringham

The Prince and Princess of Wales were gifted Anmer Hall, close to the Sandringham estate, by the late Queen as a wedding present. Prince William and Kate typically retreat to their country abode during their children's school holidays.

An update on the King's health

The King is preparing for a working week following his short stay in hospital a few days ago after experiencing temporary side effects from his cancer treatment.

Charles will be carrying out a mix of public engagements, state duties and private meetings over the coming days and is expected to begin his week at Windsor Castle, it is understood.

© Getty Images King Charles leaves Clarence House after brief hospital visit on Thursday

On Thursday, he will celebrate the 80th Anniversary of Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF), the humanitarian air operator, which flies to 14,000 remote destinations offering support to isolated communities.

His Majesty will unveil the charity’s new Cessna 208 Caravan aircraft that will deliver aid to remote regions in Papua New Guinea (PNG).

The King will also host a reception at Windsor Castle to recognise those involved in community music across the UK, with a focus on grassroots groups and projects. Charles will be joined at the engagement by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

