Buckingham Palace issues new update on King Charles after he cancels personal holidays

King Charles is preparing for a usual working week following his recent hospital stay for side effects of his cancer treatment.

It's understood that the monarch will continue with his regular mix of public engagements, state duties and private meetings, including investitures at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

© Getty Images The monarch is expected to carry out his usual engagements this week

The update comes after the monarch, 76, reportedly had to cancel two personal holidays abroad. According to The Sun, Charles pulled out of a trip with Queen Camilla to an African spa retreat, as well as his annual walking holiday in Romania.

HELLO! understands that some of the King's plans have been altered due to other factors unconnected to his cancer treatment or side effects.

© Getty Images The King has reportedly cancelled two personal holidays

Last week, Charles was forced to cancel several engagements following a "brief" hospital visit. At the time, Buckingham Palace issued a statement that read: "Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, the King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital. His Majesty's afternoon engagements were therefore postponed.

"His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow's diary programme will also be rescheduled. His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."

A spokesperson added: "His Majesty was due to receive Credentials from the Ambassadors of three different nations this afternoon. Tomorrow, he was due to undertake four public engagements in Birmingham and is greatly disappointed to be missing them on this occasion.

© Getty Images It's understood that Charles travelled to Highgrove after his hospital visit

"He very much hopes that they can be rescheduled in due course and offers his deepest apologies to all those who had worked so hard to make the planned visit possible."

A timeline of King Charles' recent health journey Wednesday 17th January - Buckingham Palace announces the King, 75, is to have treatment for a benign enlarged prostate and will be admitted to hospital in a few days. Thursday 25th January - The King carried out behind-the-scenes official duties at Sandringham House. The King arrives back in London from Norfolk ready for his treatment. Friday 26th January - The King is admitted to the London Clinic for treatment for an enlarged prostate and also visits Princess Kate, who is recovering in the same hospital. Monday 29th January - The King is discharged from hospital and waves at well-wishers. Wednesday 31st January - Camilla says the King is "getting on, doing his best" as she opened a Maggie's cancer support centre at the Royal Free Hospital in London. Sunday 4th February - The King and Queen attend church in Sandringham, with Charles waving at well-wishers. Monday 5th February - At 6pm, Buckingham Palace announces the King has a form of cancer - but not prostate cancer - and has started treatment as an outpatient. He will not carry out public-facing duties, but will carry on with behind-the-scenes state business and official papers.

On Friday morning, Princess Anne paid her brother a visit at Clarence House. It's believed that Charles subsequently travelled to his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire.

© Getty Images King Charles and Queen Camilla will travel to Italy next month

In April, Charles and Camilla are also expected to go ahead with their state visit to Italy and the Vatican. The pair were initially due to meet Pope Francis, but a change to their itinerary was made due to the Pontiff's recent hospital stay.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB