Buckingham Palace issues new update on King Charles after he cancels personal holidays

King Charles is preparing for a usual working week following his recent hospital stay for side effects of his cancer treatment.
It's understood that the monarch will continue with his regular mix of public engagements, state duties and private meetings, including investitures at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.
The update comes after the monarch, 76, reportedly had to cancel two personal holidays abroad. According to The Sun, Charles pulled out of a trip with Queen Camilla to an African spa retreat, as well as his annual walking holiday in Romania.
HELLO! understands that some of the King's plans have been altered due to other factors unconnected to his cancer treatment or side effects.
Last week, Charles was forced to cancel several engagements following a "brief" hospital visit. At the time, Buckingham Palace issued a statement that read: "Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, the King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital. His Majesty's afternoon engagements were therefore postponed.
"His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow's diary programme will also be rescheduled. His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."
A spokesperson added: "His Majesty was due to receive Credentials from the Ambassadors of three different nations this afternoon. Tomorrow, he was due to undertake four public engagements in Birmingham and is greatly disappointed to be missing them on this occasion.
"He very much hopes that they can be rescheduled in due course and offers his deepest apologies to all those who had worked so hard to make the planned visit possible."
On Friday morning, Princess Anne paid her brother a visit at Clarence House. It's believed that Charles subsequently travelled to his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire.
In April, Charles and Camilla are also expected to go ahead with their state visit to Italy and the Vatican. The pair were initially due to meet Pope Francis, but a change to their itinerary was made due to the Pontiff's recent hospital stay.