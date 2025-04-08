Lady Sarah Chatto's lookalike son Sam sparks major fan reaction after new video

Lady Sarah Chatto's lookalike son Sam doesn't often share details of his life other than about his impressive career as a ceramicist.

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old was featured in an incredible video showing off a piece from his latest collection live from Japan - and fans couldn't be more impressed. In the clip, which you can see in the video below, Sam talks passionately about the inspiration behind his latest exhibition titled Interior and Exterior.

"What a gorgeous piece Sam. Isn’t it interesting how altering perspective, even just a little, influences the creative process and the outcome. The texture and shape is amazing!" one fan penned.

Meanwhile, a second added: "The artwork is so beautiful I wish I was in Japan to see it!! You're an amazing artist."

A third couldn't believe how Sam sounded, adding: "This is the first time I heard his voice, didn't expect that it would be that deep."

Despite being the cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry, Sam Chatto has only attended a handful of royal events alongside his younger brother Arthur Chatto.

Inspired by his mother

Sam has certainly inherited his penchant for all things artistic from his royal mum who is a keen artist herself.

Following his degree, Sam completed a six-week apprenticeship at North Shore Pottery and even has his own kiln at his home in West Sussex.

© Instagram Sam has his own kiln at his home in West Sussex

The artist has amassed an impressive 89,000 followers on Instagram, where he regularly showcases his creative masterpieces, which he also sells on his official website.

Talking about his passion, he previously told the MailOnline: "I've always had a strong affinity with creating objects, having spent much of my childhood crafting imagined landscapes and sculptural models, which naturally led me to clay during my later years at school.

"My creative practice took a back seat while I studied History of Art at Edinburgh, but was revived in the summer of 2017 by a visit to North Shore Pottery [in Caithness].

"Inspired by what I had seen in Scotland, and completely uninspired by my three-month job in the commercial art market, I spent my weekends setting up a small home studio to rediscover my creativity and built a wood-fired kiln at the bottom of my garden."

He added: "The decision to start selling my work comes from a strong belief in the power of beautiful, well-made objects to enrich and enhance our lives."

Who is Sam Chatto?

Sam Chatto is Princess Margaret's grandson, making him Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin and 28th in line to the British throne.

Sam, like his royal cousins, attended the royal-approved institution Eton College and even studied History of Art but unlike the future King and his US-based brother, studied at the University of Edinburgh.

Royal scandal

At Christmas, Sam caused a stir when he sparked engagement rumours with his girlfriend Eleanor Ekserdjian bringing her to the annual Christmas Day service with the royal family.

© Getty Images The pair were all smiles as they made their way to St. Mary Magdalene Church

The move is traditionally unprecedented within the royal household as usually, only married partners of royals join the family for their annual Christmas Day walkabout.

Prince Harry was the first senior royal to defy convention in 2017 when he was joined by his then-fiancée, Meghan Markle, prior to their 2018 nuptials.