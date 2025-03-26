Princess Beatrice's new role revealed following birth of second daughter

Princess Beatrice became a mother of two in January when she welcomed her second daughter Athena prematurely.

Upon her little girl's arrival, Beatrice gained a brand new role and became patron of Borne, a medical research charity on a mission to end premature birth.

On its official website, the Charity penned: "Borne is honoured to announce Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice as its newest patron. This appointment, unveiled at Borne’s Wonderland fundraising gala at the V&A, underscores the Princess’s personal commitment to ending premature birth globally.

"The gala, hosted by acclaimed actor Alistair Petrie and featuring an exclusive performance by Ellie Goulding, marked Princess Beatrice’s first public appearance since the early arrival of her daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, on January 22, 2025."

Beatrice said of her new role: "The work that Borne is undertaking is something that is incredibly close and personal to me following the recent birth of my daughter. Every year in the UK, 60,000 babies are delivered too soon, with little information or research as to why this is. That is why I am really looking forward to supporting Borne and its programme of groundbreaking research, which I hope will help thousands of parents and children in the future."

On Tuesday Beatrice shared a beautiful new photo of Athena when she unveiled a special new baby shower collection the royal put together with her close friend Alice Naylor-Leyland in aid of her new role.

The beautiful image showed the tiny baby girl swaddled in her gorgeous pink baby blanket, cuddling up to her cuddly toy bunny.

Athena's birth

The stunning new photo came just as Beatrice penned an opened letter in British Vogue and opened up about her daughter's early arrival.

She wrote: "Nothing quite prepares you for the moment when you realise your baby is going to arrive early. There's so little control. Will she arrive healthy? Will there be complications? How will you juggle the rest of family life while trying to keep a tiny human safe and well?"

She continued: "You know that when your baby arrives the doctors and midwives are going to be there, doing everything they can to ensure she makes it through those challenging first few days. But you have no idea how these things will play out, what happens next. The uncertainty leaves you with an overwhelming fear of the unknown."