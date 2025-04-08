Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Camilla appears to suffer royal mishap during Italy state visit – WATCH
Subscribe
Queen Camilla appears to suffer royal mishap during Italy state visit – WATCH
Queen Camilla and King Charles III are welcomed by Italy's President Sergio Mattarella as they arrive at the Quirinale Palace during day two of King Charles III and Queen Camilla's State visit to The Republic of Italy© Getty Images

Queen Camilla appears to suffer royal mishap during Italy state visit – WATCH

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Rome on Monday afternoon

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

King Charles and Queen Camilla received a warm welcome on Tuesday as they kicked off day two of their state visit to Italy.

While their trip got off to a flying start, Her Majesty appeared to make a minor royal mishap during their visit to the Quirinale Palace, where they were welcomed by Italy’s President, Sergio Mattarella, and his daughter, Laura.

four people standing in courtyard in rome © Getty Images
Charles and Camilla are in Italy on a four-day state visit

Despite being armed with a thorough understanding of royal protocol, Her Majesty was spotted looking somewhat confused as she joined guests outside in the palace's cobbled courtyard. She could be seen pointing towards an empty spot on the rectangular rug where they were standing, before appearing to ask a nearby individual whether she should move across into the space.

After a brief back and forth with the President’s daughter, Laura, Camilla decided to glide smoothly across into the empty spot next to her husband Charles. 

HELLO! understands that Her Majesty was told to stand in two different places.

Take a look in the video below…

WATCH: Queen Camilla's confusion over royal protocol during day 2 of Italy tour

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More