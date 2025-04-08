Queen Camilla appears to suffer royal mishap during Italy state visit – WATCH

King Charles and Queen Camilla received a warm welcome on Tuesday as they kicked off day two of their state visit to Italy.

While their trip got off to a flying start, Her Majesty appeared to make a minor royal mishap during their visit to the Quirinale Palace, where they were welcomed by Italy’s President, Sergio Mattarella, and his daughter, Laura.

© Getty Images Charles and Camilla are in Italy on a four-day state visit

Despite being armed with a thorough understanding of royal protocol, Her Majesty was spotted looking somewhat confused as she joined guests outside in the palace's cobbled courtyard. She could be seen pointing towards an empty spot on the rectangular rug where they were standing, before appearing to ask a nearby individual whether she should move across into the space.

After a brief back and forth with the President’s daughter, Laura, Camilla decided to glide smoothly across into the empty spot next to her husband Charles.

HELLO! understands that Her Majesty was told to stand in two different places.

Take a look in the video below…

WATCH: Queen Camilla's confusion over royal protocol during day 2 of Italy tour