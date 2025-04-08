Peter Phillips' new role has family connection - details

Peter Phillips has added another string to his bow with a new role, which links to one of his mother the Princess Royal's passions.

The father-of-two, 47, was appointed director of Maritime Passport Ltd in January, according to Companies House.

According to The Daily Mail's Richard Eden, the company, which was founded last year, is a business specialising in digitising shipping certifications – bringing the traditional shipping system into the digital era.

Peter's new venture is in line with Princess Anne's interest in sailing and the maritime world – second to her love for equestrian sports and horses.

Her royal patronages include the National Museum of The Royal Navy, the Merchant Navy Welfare Board and Maritime UK.

© Getty Images Princess Anne watching the America's Cup in 2017

No doubt his mother's love of the sea has passed down to Peter, who enjoyed sailing and spending time onboard the Royal Yacht Britannia in his younger years.

© Getty Peter Phillips (left) sailing at West Kirby Yacht Club in 1988

It comes just months after it was revealed that Peter, who is head of partner acquisition for the sports and entertainment rights agency CSM Sport & Entertainment, had reportedly launched a £5million property venture with Danish retail billionaire Troels Holch Povlsen.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Peter Phillips' bond with cousin, Prince William

One-year anniversary

Peter's relationship with NHS nurse, Harriet Sperling, was first confirmed as the couple were pictured walking hand-in-hand at the Badminton Horse Trials.

Since then, the mother-of-one has joined Peter at Royal Ascot, Wimbledon, Prince William's charity polo match and Tom Parker Bowles' book launch.

© Getty Harriet and Peter at Prince William's charity polo match in Windsor in June 2024

Peter, who shares two daughters (Savannah, 14, and Isla, 13), with his ex-wife, Autumn Phillips, spent Christmas with the royals at Sandringham alone.

But while Harriet was absent from the 25 December church service due to work commitments, she did see Peter over the festive period.

© Getty Images Peter and Harriet watching the races at Cheltenham on 1 January 2025

The pair also made a stylish appearance together at Cheltenham racecourse on New Year's Day.

After his separation from Autumn in 2019 and their divorce in 2021, Peter began a relationship with longtime friend, Lindsay Steven in 2021.

In early 2024, the pair called time on their relationship.

Listen: How Harry found out about Charles's health scare