Why Peter Phillips' girlfriend Harriet Sperling missed Christmas outing with the royals

Peter Phillips made a cheerful appearance on the walkabout to church with the royals on Christmas Day.

The businessman, 47, was joined by his daughters, Savannah, who turns 14 on 29 December, and Isla, 12.

The youngsters are growing up fast with Savannah, dressed in burgundy, almost as tall as her father, and Isla the image of her mother, Autumn, in a khaki green coat.

The sisters were also joined by their cousins – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Mia and Lena Tindall – for the annual outing in Sandringham.

But the one person missing from the festivities was Peter's girlfriend, Harriet Sperling.

Peter walked alongside Isla, and Peter's sister, Zara, and her daughter, Lena

HELLO! understands that Harriet, who is a Paediatric Nurse Specialist for the NHS, is working over the Christmas period, but with the little time she does have off, she will be spending time with her family and will also see Peter and his daughters.

Savannah was seen sharing a giggle with uncle Mike and cousin Mia

Harriet, 44, has a daughter of her own, and her relationship with Princess Anne's son was confirmed back in May after the pair stepped out together at the Badminton Horse Trials.

The couple at Wimbledon

Peter and Harriet made a number of high-profile appearances together over the summer, including at the Gloucestershire Festival of Polo, Royal Ascot, Prince William's charity polo match and Wimbledon.

The nurse has proven her style credentials over and over, stepping in outfits by some of the royals' most loved brands, including Beulah London, ME+Em and LK Bennett.

Harriet and Peter at the Burghley Horse Trials in September

Peter, who is head of partner acquisition for the sports and entertainment rights agency CSM Sport & Entertainment, was previously in relationship with one of his sister Zara's friends, Lindsay Steven.

The couple parted ways earlier this year after four years together, with a friend of the couple telling HELLO! at the time: "Peter and Lindsay made the difficult decision to separate as they were spending less time together with work and family commitments. Peter's business commitments and work in F1 meant he has been away and travelling non-stop."

The father-of-two was previously married to Canadian-born Autumn Kelly, with whom he shares daughters, Savannah and Isla.

Peter with his ex-wife Autumn

Peter and Autumn announced their separation in February 2020, after 12 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in summer 2021, and Autumn has since found love with Irish property mogul, Donal Mulryan.

