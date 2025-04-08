Princess Ingrid Alexandra dazzles in pearl tiara and Mette-Marit's ballgown

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 21, dazzles in pearl tiara and Mette-Marit's ballgown
Princess Ingrid Alexandra wearing pearl tiara and blue gown© Getty

The Norwegian royal attended her first state banquet

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
11 minutes ago
Princess Ingrid Alexandra made a dazzling debut at her first state banquet.

The Norwegian royal, 21, joined her parents, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, both 51, at the white-tie soiree at the Royal Palace in Oslo as King Harald and Queen Sonja hosted Iceland's president Halla Tómasdottir and her husband Björn Skúlason.

Ingrid Alexandra, who is second-in-line to the throne, wore an ice blue ruffled gown belonging to her mother, with the Boucheron pearl circle tiara – gifted to her on her 18th birthday.

It comes just a week after the princess finished her 15 months of military service with the Engineer Battalion at Skjold camp in Målselv.

The royal palace is yet to announce Ingrid Alexandra's future plans.

See the best photos from her first state visit.

1/6

Norway's King Harald (R) walks next to Iceland's President Halla Tomasdottir at the gala dinner© Getty

Royals arrive

King Harald, 88, led the Norwegian royals into the state banquet as he accompanied the president. The monarch, who has reigned since 1991, was dressed in military uniform, while his wife, Queen Sonja, 87, wowed in an ochre-yellow embellished gown.

2/6

Princess Ingrid Alexandra, left, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit on their way to a gala dinne© Alamy Stock Photo

Making an entrance

Princess Ingrid Alexandra walked alongside Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit as they arrived at the banquet. Her blue tulle gown was first worn by Mette-Marit for Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden's wedding to Daniel Westling in 2010.

Meanwhile, Mette-Marit opted for a pearlescent pink gown with voluminous sleeves and cut-out flower detailing. She accessorised with the Norwegian amethyst parure tiara and necklace.

3/6

Princess Ingrid Alexandra smiles during King Harald's speech at state banquet© Getty

Tiara moment

A closer look at Princess Ingrid Alexandra's Boucheron pearl circle tiara. 

The sparkling jewels originally belonged to her great-great grandmother, Princess Ingeborg, who was gifted it by her husband, Prince Carl, over 120 years ago. 

The princess, who styled her brunette locks in loose waves, also sported a diamond collet necklace.

4/6

Norway's King Harald gives a speech at the gala dinner © Getty

King's speech

During his speech, King Harald recalled his granddaughter's first official visit abroad, which was to Iceland when she was five months old.  

"Because of all the good memories she has from this visit, it was only natural that this would be the first state visit she would participate in," he smiled.

5/6

Norwegian royals pose for official photo with Iceland president© Getty

Welcome ceremony

Earlier on Tuesday, Princess Ingrid Alexandra participated in the official welcome ceremony for the president and her husband, posing for a group photograph alongside her grandparents and parents.

6/6

Princess Ingrid Alexandra waves as she attends welcome ceremony at Iceland state visit© Getty Images

Princess Ingrid Alexandra's first outfit

The royal wore a white princess-style coat with nude court shoes and a white headband, while her mother Mette-Marit chose a black tuxedo dress, styled over a white long-sleeved blouse.

