Queen Maxima dazzles in £1k sequins and satin in very unroyal appearance
Queen Maxima smiling in a feathered black dress© Action Press/Shutterstock

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands' wife enjoyed a night out with friends

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is no stranger to a glamorous gown, but one of her latest dazzling appearances proved she's a royal rule-breaker.

In a new video shared on Instagram, the royal was spotted enjoying letting her hair down, singing alongside Dutch artist Trijntje Oosterhuis. Vocal skills aside, we couldn't help but hone in on her unroyal outfit, including an Elie Saab midi skirt made of tweed and silk with eye-catching sequin appliques that caught the light.

Costing €1.2k (or £1k), the A-line skirt fell just above her £690 Valentino Garavani patent leather slingback pumps with gold detailing. She finished her look with a satin cami top with spaghetti straps, which left her shoulders exposed, something royal ladies tend to avoid.

However, she's not the only royal to throw out the etiquette book, with the Princess of Wales choosing a one-shouldered gown for the 2019 BAFTAs and Meghan Markle pushing royal protocol with her second wedding dress from  Stella McCartney, which featured a halter neck.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dancing at their wedding in 2018© Netflix
Meghan Markle wore a shoulder-baring second wedding dress in 2018

"QUEENS QUEENS. How many Queens can there be in ONE room!! Strong together, connected, the power of singing together is great, loving and healing! Máxima in her pure full glory among us! That's why we love our Queen and our Queen loves her soul Queens. Empower each other to the fullest, feeling grateful," wrote Trijntje, which led fans to brand Maxima "the coolest queen of all time."

Modest wardrobe

Queen Maxima in a cream dress with a cape holding flowers© Utrecht/dana press/Shutterstock
The royal looked elegant for the King’s Day Concert 2025

Days later, Queen Maxima returned to her more modest wardrobe. She stepped out with her husband King Willem-Alexander for the King’s Day Concert 2025 in Doetinchem wearing a stunning nude dress broken up by metallic checks.

The Natan 'Cigale' Dress features long sheer sleeves, a floor-length skirt and a nipped-in waist, which she accentuated with a matching belt. She had previously worn the gown from the brand's SS21 Couture collection in December 2021.

For her most recent outing, Maxima continued the monochromatic theme with the beige Natan 'Farce' cape, the brand's brown suede clutch and the matching Gianvito Rossi pumps.

Controversial love story

Queen Maxima crying on wedding day© Getty
Queen Maxima was seen wiping away tears on her wedding day

Maxima and Willem-Alexander recently celebrated 23 years of marriage, but their love story was marred with controversy, the details of which will be explored in season two of Videoland's Maxima drama.

The pair exchanged vows at their ceremony at Nieuwe Kerk church in Amsterdam, but one person who was not in attendance was Maxima's father, Jorge Zorreguieta.

Mr Zorreguieta was the agriculture minister during Argentina's brutal military dictatorship, serving during the country's infamous Dirty War (1974 to 1982).

It was alleged that he knew of some of the atrocities, which included repression that saw around 30,000 people killed or disappeared during the seven-year regime.

The couple now share daughters, Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia, and Princess Ariane.

