Princess Ingrid Alexandra makes dazzling tiara debut in new 18th birthday portraits

Princess Ingrid Alexandra has marked an exciting royal milestone! The Norwegian royal, who turned 18 in January but postponed her formal celebrations till this week, was captured making her tiara debut in her official birthday portraits.

Dressed in a stunning midnight blue ballgown, the princess looked beautiful as she posed proudly with her diamond and pearl tiara in the photographs that were taken in the Upper Vestibule at the Royal Palace.

The glittering tiara, which was a gift from her great-aunt Princess Ragnhild's family, has been passed down from Princess Ingeborg of Sweden, who was the grandmother of the King of Norway and the great-great-grandmother of Princess Ingrid Alexandra.

The statement headpiece has also previously been used by Princess Märtha of Sweden (Crown Princess of Norway), Princess Margaretha of Denmark and of course, Princess Ragnhild of Norway.

The royal looked stunning in her tiara

Meanwhile, Princess Ingrid Alexandra's ballgown has been inherited from her mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit. The senior royal was seen wearing the gorgeous dress at the banquet for the UK's State Visit to Norway in 2001 before her marriage to Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway.

It has since been revealed that Princess Ingrid Alexandra will wear the striking tiara at the gala dinner on Friday night.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra turned 18 in January

Princess Astrid said: "It means a great deal to me that the tiara has now been given to Princess Ingrid Alexandra."

She added: "It is a beautiful tiara made of interlocking diamond circles set in platinum. The button-style diamond and pearl elements are later additions. Grandfather purchased the tiara for grandmother when they were attending the Paris Exposition in 1900."

The royal wore her mother's gown for the photographs

Delving more into the history of the tiara, Princess Astrid continued: "Grandmother used the tiara often throughout her life. The last time she wore it was at my brother 's celebration of his 21st birthday in 1958."

