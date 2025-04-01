Princess Ingrid Alexandra receives £3,700 gift ahead of major milestone

Princess Ingrid Alexandra received a very special gift to mark the end of her military service.

The Norwegian royal, 21, has served with the Engineer Battalion at Skjold camp in Målselv for the past 15 months.

Ahead of the completion of her military service, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit's daughter received a traditional Bardu and Målselv bunad – a traditional folk costume - as a gift from Målselv municipality.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra, who was dressed in uniform, was presented with the gift at the municipal hall.

"A bunad symbolises belonging, and I am happy that I belong here a little, after living here since January last year," the Princess said during the engagement.

© Alamy Stock Photo Princess Ingrid Alexandra is about to graduate from the Norwegian Armed Forces

Norwegian media outlet Nye Troms has previously reported that the folk costume is worth just over 50,000 kroner – equivalent to £3,698.

© Alamy Stock Photo The Bardu and Målselv bunad gifted to Princess Ingrid Alexandra

The royals usually wear traditional dress on Norway's Constitution Day, observed on 17 May each year.

© Alamy Stock Photo Princess Ingrid Alexandra will participate in her first state visit next week

Princess Ingrid Alexandra is an engineer soldier and holds the position of a rifleman. It was announced by the Norwegian palace in September 2024 that she had extended her initial service to 15 months.

Next major milestone

The young royal has not attended many public engagements in recent years while undergoing military training.

But the palace has confirmed Princess Ingrid Alexandra will participate in her first state visit when Iceland's President Halla Tómasdóttir travels to Norway from 8 to 10 April.

© Alamy Princess Ingrid Alexandra pictured during her aunt Princess Martha Louise's wedding celebrations last August

She will welcome the President and her husband to the country alongside her parents, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, and her grandparents, King Harald and Queen Sonja.

On the first day of the state visit, a white-tie gala dinner will be held at the Royal Palace in Oslo.

© Getty Princess Ingrid Alexandra wearing the Boucheron Pearl Circle tiara at her 18th birthday gala dinner

For Ingrid Alexandra, it will mean another tiara moment. She made her debut in the Boucheron Pearl Circle tiara to mark her 18th birthday in 2022.

Future destiny

Ingrid Alexandra is second-in-line to the Norwegian throne, meaning that one day she will become Queen.

She is expected to become Norway's first female monarch since Queen Margaret, who reigned over Norway, Denmark and Sweden from the late 1380s until her death in 1412.

© Getty Princess Ingrid Alexandra on her first day at school in 2010

Born on 21 January 2004, Princess Ingrid Alexandra counts her aunt, Princess Martha Louise, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, King Frederik of Denmark and King Felipe of Spain among her godparents.

© Getty Princess Ingrid Alexandra pictured with her parents and siblings in 2019

She has an older half-brother, Marius Borg Høiby, from her mother's previous unmarried relationship, as well as a younger brother, Prince Sverre Magnus.

