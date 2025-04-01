Princess Ingrid Alexandra receives £3,700 gift ahead of major milestone

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 21, receives £3,700 gift ahead of major milestone
Princess Ingrid Alexandra pictured at the palace on her 18th birthday© Getty Images

Crown Prince Haakon's daughter has been serving in the military

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Princess Ingrid Alexandra received a very special gift to mark the end of her military service.

The Norwegian royal, 21, has served with the Engineer Battalion at Skjold camp in Målselv for the past 15 months.

Ahead of the completion of her military service, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit's daughter received a traditional Bardu and Målselv bunad – a traditional folk costume - as a gift from Målselv municipality.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra, who was dressed in uniform, was presented with the gift at the municipal hall.

"A bunad symbolises belonging, and I am happy that I belong here a little, after living here since January last year," the Princess said during the engagement.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra stepping out of car in military uniform© Alamy Stock Photo
Princess Ingrid Alexandra is about to graduate from the Norwegian Armed Forces

Norwegian media outlet Nye Troms has previously reported that the folk costume is worth just over 50,000 kroner – equivalent to £3,698.

A Bardu and Målselv bunad gifted to Princess Ingrid Alexandra© Alamy Stock Photo
The Bardu and Målselv bunad gifted to Princess Ingrid Alexandra

The royals usually wear traditional dress on Norway's Constitution Day, observed on 17 May each year.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra seated next to her Bardu and Målselv bunad© Alamy Stock Photo
Princess Ingrid Alexandra will participate in her first state visit next week

Princess Ingrid Alexandra is an engineer soldier and holds the position of a rifleman. It was announced by the Norwegian palace in September 2024 that she had extended her initial service to 15 months.

Next major milestone

The young royal has not attended many public engagements in recent years while undergoing military training.

But the palace has confirmed Princess Ingrid Alexandra will participate in her first state visit when Iceland's President Halla Tómasdóttir travels to Norway from 8 to 10 April. 

Princess Ingrid Alexandra arrives at the boats that will transport them to the wedding celebration in Geirange© Alamy
Princess Ingrid Alexandra pictured during her aunt Princess Martha Louise's wedding celebrations last August

She will welcome the President and her husband to the country alongside her parents, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, and her grandparents, King Harald and Queen Sonja.

On the first day of the state visit, a white-tie gala dinner will be held at the Royal Palace in Oslo.

Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra (L) raises her glass for a toast next to Norway's King Harald V, as she delivers a speech during a gala dinner for her 18th birthday in Oslo on June 17, 2022.© Getty
Princess Ingrid Alexandra wearing the Boucheron Pearl Circle tiara at her 18th birthday gala dinner

For Ingrid Alexandra, it will mean another tiara moment. She made her debut in the Boucheron Pearl Circle tiara to mark her 18th birthday in 2022.

Future destiny

Ingrid Alexandra is second-in-line to the Norwegian throne, meaning that one day she will become Queen.

She is expected to become Norway's first female monarch since Queen Margaret, who reigned over Norway, Denmark and Sweden from the late 1380s until her death in 1412.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway Attends Her First Day at Schoo© Getty
Princess Ingrid Alexandra on her first day at school in 2010

Born on 21 January 2004, Princess Ingrid Alexandra counts her aunt, Princess Martha Louise, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, King Frederik of Denmark and King Felipe of Spain among her godparents.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra (C) poses with her siblings and parents (from L) Prince Sverre Magnus, Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Marius Borg Hoiby © Getty
Princess Ingrid Alexandra pictured with her parents and siblings in 2019

She has an older half-brother, Marius Borg Høiby, from her mother's previous unmarried relationship, as well as a younger brother, Prince Sverre Magnus.

