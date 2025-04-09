The Princess of Wales' next appearance revealed - and it could be much sooner than we think

After the Princess of Wales' unprecedented year with her health, it's safe to say royal fans are delighted to see her back in the fold of royal engagements.

The last time we saw the future Queen was last month, when she brought her copious generosity to an engagement on St Patrick's Day and put money behind the bar for Irish Guardsmen and their families at Wellington Barracks during the annual parade.

© Alamy Stock Photo The Princess of Wales put a tab behind the bar for the Irish Guards last month

Whilst Kate is still making a gradual return to work it may leave eager royal watchers wondering whether when the public will see Her Royal Highness.

Our Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey has predicted it could be on Easter Sunday.

© Samir Hussein Easter Sunday is always a special event in the royal calendar

"There is a possibility that we could see the Prince and Princess of Wales with their children at the Easter Sunday service, but this is unlikely to be confirmed until the day.

"Kate is still making a gradual return to her public duties amid her recovery from cancer.

She added: "But, she has made a number of high-profile appearances since the start of the year, including the Holocaust Memorial Day service, Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey and the St Patrick's Day parade."

Kate at Easter

The Easter Sunday celebrations are one of the biggest in the royal calendar and sees many of the extended members of the Firm step out at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Last year, the royal family's Easter festivities fell on 31 March just days after revealing news of her cancer diagnosis so this year's celebrations will be even more meaningful.

When it comes to the annual event, Kate never fails to look beautiful often stepping out in one of her favourite hues - blue.

© Getty Kate with Prince Louis attends the Easter church service at St George's in Windsor in 2023

In 2023, Kate opted for a beautiful figure-flattering 'Mayfair' gown in a striking shade of royal blue by designer Catherine Walker.

The outfit, which was paired with a matching blue and towering stilettos, adorably twinned with her youngest son Prince Louis who was dressed head-to-toe in blue.

However, one thing that couldn't go unnoticed during the royal outing was the Princess' rule-breaking red manicure.

© Getty The Princess of Wales donned a red manicure during the Easter service in 2023

The late Queen Elizabeth famously had an aversion to vibrant coloured nails, her own favourite nail polish being the subtle "ballet slippers" shade by Essie.

Previous years have seen Kate opt for a pastel hue of blue and sometimes choosing an elegant shade of off-white for the annual church service.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales looked beautiful in 2018 when she was pregnant with Prince Louis

When she was pregnant with Prince Louis, Kate slipped on a stunning bump-flattering coat dress in a luxurious shade of brown.

The dress was another masterpiece by Catherine Walker and once again paired with a matching hat and despite her growing bump, another pair of towering stilettos.