How King Charles and the royal family will celebrate Easter - a reunion, egg hunt and more

The royal family have their own traditions to celebrate Easter, like many people around the world.

While King Charles hosts the family at Sandringham at Christmas and Balmoral for the summer break, the royals flock to Windsor for the Christian holiday.

Much of their traditions take place in private, but all eyes will be on the Easter Sunday church service this year.

King Charles is currently undergoing cancer treatment while the Princess of Wales is still recuperating from having abdominal surgery in January and isn't expected to return to public-facing duties until after Easter.

But as discussed on the latest episode of HELLO!'S A Right Royal Podcast, there could be The Daily Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers revealed there is “a distinct possibility” that Kate will join the rest of the royal family at St George's Chapel on Easter Sunday.

LISTEN: Why Kate will return to the spotlight in days and how William is really feeling

The Easter Sunday service takes place in the private chapel at St George's Chapel, a 14th century building located in the Lower Ward of the castle.

Crowds often gather here to welcome the royals before the service begins and afterwards many of the ladies receive bouquets from local children who have also attended church.

Over the years, Queen Elizabeth II was joined by immediate and extended members of her family on Easter Service, including her grandchildren, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips and all of their respective families.

© Getty Kate could decide to make an appearance on Easter Sunday

Arrivals at the service usually happen in reverse precedence, with the most senior members of the family coming last. The then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were said to have broken royal protocol when they arrived after the Queen in 2018, as the couple were held by traffic.

Following the church service, the royals usually return to Windsor Castle for a traditional roast lamb lunch.

While it's not known if the royal family all take part in a Easter egg hunt, events are usually held for visitors at royal residences up and down the country.

© Getty The family gathered outside church on Easter Sunday 2019

The Princess of Wales's mother, Carole Middleton, has previously hinted at organising Easter-themed activities for her grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. In a 2022 post for her business, Party Pieces, which was sold last year, the Middleton matriarch said: "I like to get my family to help me decorate a pretty wire tree with colourful eggs."

Speaking about putting on an Easter egg hunt, she added: "We like to get the whole family involved and it gets quite competitive."

Wiliam and Kate are likely to spend some of their children's school holidays at their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex was seen in her Netflix docuseries organising an Easter egg hunt for son Archie in her Montecito home with Prince Harry and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, when she was pregnant with Lilibet. Watch below…

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set up epic Easter egg hunt sprawling garden

Ahead of Easter Sunday, King Charles also attends the Maundy Thursday service, where he gives out special silver coins to pensioners from across the UK.

During the service, the Sovereign typically distributes gifts according to the number of years they have lived, so this year there will be 75 men and 75 women, signifying the King’s current age. The recipients are nominated by their local dioceses in recognition of their contributions to their local church and community.

© Getty King Charles distributing Maundy Money in 2023

This year, amid the King's cancer treatment, Queen Camilla will represent her husband at the service, taking place at Worcester Cathedral in the West Midlands.

In previous years, Queen Elizabeth II was accompanied by family members, including the late Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Eugenie.