Prince William and Princess Kate's Easter plans revealed? The Prince and Princess of Wales now reside in Windsor

Easter is a big occasion for the royal family and no doubt the Prince and Princess of Wales are looking forward to spending some quality time with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

While William and Kate's plans are still to be officially confirmed, it's likely that they will be among the royals to join the King and Queen Consort as they host their first Easter Sunday service on 9 April.

The church service usually takes place in the private chapel at St George's in Windsor, and last year, George and Charlotte, joined their parents for the first time. Take a look back at that moment in the clip below...

WATCH: George and Charlotte step out with William and Kate on Easter

Loading the player...

The then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were also joined by Mike and Zara Tindall and their eldest daughter, Mia, along with the then-Earl and Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Having moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor last summer, the Waleses are now conveniently located for the Easter Sunday event.

HELLO! understands that William, Kate, George, Charlotte and four-year-old Louis are not currently in Windsor as the children are currently enjoying their spring break from Lambrook school.

NEWS: Prince Harry will not reunite with Prince William during UK visit

The royals at the 2022 Easter Sunday service

The family-of-five typically spend the school holidays at their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall, and have also enjoyed holidays abroad in the past. Last year, the Waleses were reportedly spotted on a ski break in Courchevel, France.

Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will attend the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster on Thursday 6 April, where His Majesty will distribute the Maundy Money.

During the Maundy Thursday event, Charles will present 74 men and 74 women – signifying the age of the monarch – with specially-minted silver coins to the value of 74p – to thank them for their service in local communities.

Last year, Charles stepped in to carry out the ritual for the first time, acting on the late Queen's behalf after she experienced mobility problems and could not attend.

LISTEN: Why Princess Kate is unlikely to wear a tiara at Charles' coronation

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.