Inside Princess Kate's challenging year as she paces her royal return

The Princess of Wales has endured a year of unprecedented personal challenges – nine months of treatment and a necessary retreat from royal life in the face of "preventative chemotherapy" for an undisclosed form of cancer.
From the moment she shared the news that she, like the King, was undergoing treatment for the disease, Kate, 42, showed calmness and courage.
After initially keeping her diagnosis private, until she had been able to process it with her husband the Prince of Wales and their young children in what was "an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family", she has since kept an anxious public informed in her own way, with two very personal video messages.
In the first, released in March, a pale and strained-looking Princess explained that she was undergoing "preventative chemotherapy", after planned abdominal surgery she had undergone two months earlier had revealed the disease.
Describing her diagnosis as a "huge shock", she nevertheless insisted: "I am well and getting stronger every day."
Six months later, in September, she joyfully announced the completion of her treatment in a heartwarming video that gave a charming glimpse into the Waleses' home life.
Watch here...
Against a backdrop of idyllic scenes with William and their children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis, the Princess reported that she was entering "a new phase of recovery" and feeling hopeful about what lay ahead.
The closeness of Kate's tight family unit shines through in the film, which was shot by Will Warr, a London-based filmmaker and friend of the family, at their country retreat Anmer Hall and on the Norfolk coast.
As well as hugging her children tightly, Kate wraps an arm around her husband as they lie in the sand, while he kisses her fondly. It's a rare display of the immense affection between the couple, who seem more in love and more united than ever after 13 years of marriage.
Acknowledging this in her moving voiceover, Kate says: "This time has, above all, reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted – of simply loving and being loved."
Royal fans were quick to share their delight at the Princess's good news, as well as excitement about the appearances Kate said she had planned for the autumn.
Explaining that her return to work would be gradual, a source told HELLO!: "The commitment to duty from both her and William is unwavering... but she's cognisant of the fact that the road to recovery is long. She has to focus on that as well."
Kate's message ended with kind words of empathy for others facing similar challenges. "To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey," she says in the video, "I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand."
Welcome return
There can have been no more welcome sight for royal fans this year than that of the Princess of Wales taking her place on the balcony at Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour in June.
Elegant in white and smiling in delight, Kate looked as thrilled to be back as we were to see her.
After six months away from the spotlight as she underwent treatment for cancer, she stood alongside her beloved family as she made her formal return to public life. And although she had explained that she was facing "good days and bad days", it was clear that things had taken a turn for the better.
The following month, when sports fan Kate attended the men's tennis singles final at Wimbledon, flanked by daughter Princess Charlotte and sister Pippa Middleton, she received a standing ovation.
Following medical advice, she paced herself carefully during the next few months, taking what royal author Robert Jobson tells HELLO! is a "less is more" approach.
But she did make a handful of appearances alongside her official engagements, joining her husband the Prince on a visit to comfort the families of three young girls tragically killed in Southport this summer, as well as meeting emergency workers who had attended the scene.
Kate also shared a hug with young photographer and cancer patient Liz Hatton at Windsor Castle, recalling their meeting as "an honour" after Liz's sad death in November.
One of the key moments in her return was the Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph in London that month. Kate has not missed the event since her marriage in 2011 and attended with three poppies proudly pinned to her military-inspired black coat.
She also joined the King, the Queen and Prince William to welcome the Emir of Qatar and his wife to the UK as part of their state visit in December.
Festive cheer
Her final planned appearance before the holiday season was a joyous occasion. Hosting her sparkling annual Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, the Princess joined her husband and children to usher in the festivities at what she called "one of my favourite times of the year".