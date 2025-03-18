Princess Kate recycles £2.25k jewel from her first solo royal engagement 

The Princess of Wales was resplendent in green to attend the St Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks on Monday 17 March, her first as Colonel of the Irish Guards.

The wife of Prince William showcased her immaculate dressing in an emerald-hued belted coat, which she paired with a green scarf, towering suede boots and black gloves.

WATCH: Princess Kate is a vision in green to arrive at St. Patrick's Day Parade

Adding to her ethereal beauty, the Princess wore her tumbling brunette hair in an intricate, woven up-do, revealing a delicate gold shamrock brooch pinned to her lapel.

The Princess of Wales' sentimental emerald

© Getty The Princess of Wales wore a delicate gold brooch

The dainty three-leafed clover accessory, which is widely recognised as a symbol of Ireland is most commonly associated with representing the Holy Trinity (Father, Son, and Holy Spirit).

While legend suggests the shamrock is a religious symbol, the motif is also associated with luck, good fortune, and a nod to Irish identity.

© Getty The Princess of Wales looked incredible in green

It's not the first time the mother-of-three has worn the poignant brooch. According to jewellery expert Maxwell Stone, the delicate gold pin has been in the royal family's vault for decades.

"Loaned to members of the royal family by the Irish Guards in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, Kate first wore this shamrock brooch shortly after her wedding in 2011 and is reported to have exclusively worn it since then," explained Maxwell.

Believed to have been designed by Cartier, the piece is made from 18-carat yellow gold and features a tiny, single emerald at the centre of the textured leaves.

Kate's £2,250 jewel

"Previously worn by the Queen Mother and Princess Anne, Kate has worn the brooch on several visits to Northern Ireland, as well as to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

"I'd estimate this simple yet stunning brooch to be worth £2,250 ($3,000)," adds Maxwell.

© UK Press via Getty Images The Princess first wore the brooch in 2012

While not the most expensive piece in Kate's collection, the elegant accessory no doubt holds as it’s the first brooch that she ever wore in an official capacity as a royal," adds Maxwell. Sure enough, the Princess wore the brooch at her first St. Patrick's Day parade in 2012, which marked her first solo military engagement as a working member of the royal family.