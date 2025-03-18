Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton recycles £2.25k jewel from her first solo royal engagement
Subscribe
Kate Middleton recycles £2.25k jewel from her first solo royal engagement
ALDERSHOT, ENGLAND - MARCH 17: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2023 in Aldershot, England. Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the 1st Battalion Irish Guards and attends the parade for the first time as Colonel of the Regiment succeeding The Prince of Wales, the outgoing Colonel. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Chris Jackson

Princess Kate recycles £2.25k jewel from her first solo royal engagement 

The Princess of Wales' shamrock brooch is not just any royal accessory...

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales was resplendent in green to attend the St Patrick's Day Parade at Wellington Barracks on Monday 17 March, her first as Colonel of the Irish Guards.

The wife of Prince William showcased her immaculate dressing in an emerald-hued belted coat, which she paired with a green scarf, towering suede boots and black gloves. 

WATCH: Princess Kate is a vision in green to arrive at St. Patrick's Day Parade

Adding to her ethereal beauty, the Princess wore her tumbling brunette hair in an intricate, woven up-do, revealing a delicate gold shamrock brooch pinned to her lapel. 

The Princess of Wales' sentimental emerald

Kate wore Kiki McDonough earrings© Getty
The Princess of Wales wore a delicate gold brooch

The dainty three-leafed clover accessory, which is widely recognised as a symbol of Ireland is most commonly associated with representing the Holy Trinity (Father, Son, and Holy Spirit). 

While legend suggests the shamrock is a religious symbol, the motif is also associated with luck, good fortune, and a nod to Irish identity.

Kate wearing green coat at St Patrick's Day parade© Getty
The Princess of Wales looked incredible in green

It's not the first time the mother-of-three has worn the poignant brooch. According to jewellery expert Maxwell Stone, the delicate gold pin has been in the royal family's vault for decades. 

"Loaned to members of the royal family by the Irish Guards in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, Kate first wore this shamrock brooch shortly after her wedding in 2011 and is reported to have exclusively worn it since then," explained Maxwell. 

Believed to have been designed by Cartier, the piece is made from 18-carat yellow gold and features a tiny, single emerald at the centre of the textured leaves.

Kate's £2,250 jewel

"Previously worn by the Queen Mother and Princess Anne, Kate has worn the brooch on several visits to Northern Ireland, as well as to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

"I'd estimate this simple yet stunning brooch to be worth £2,250 ($3,000)," adds Maxwell. 

The Princess of Wales wears an emerald coat at the Regimental Photograph At The St Patricks Day Parade At Mons Barracks In Aldershot.© UK Press via Getty Images
The Princess first wore the brooch in 2012

While not the most expensive piece in Kate's collection, the elegant accessory no doubt holds as it’s the first brooch that she ever wore in an official capacity as a royal," adds Maxwell. Sure enough, the Princess wore the brooch at her first St. Patrick's Day parade in 2012, which marked her first solo military engagement as a working member of the royal family.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More