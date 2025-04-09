Angelic Meghan Markle's unseen tender moment with mother Doria Ragland

Meghan Markle has offered a rare and heartwarming glimpse into her childhood, opening her personal scrapbook to share a previously unseen photograph featuring her mother, Doria Ragland.

The Duchess of Sussex initially shared the poignant black and white image with Doria on 8 March in honour of International Women's Day.

© Instagram Meghan Markle previously shared this photo with mum Doria Ragland for International Women's Day

The image showed the mother-and-daughter duo share a tender moment during a day out. In the caption, Meghan gushed: "Celebrating the strong women around us & the girls with dreams who will become women with vision. Also thanking those who uplift us every day."

Just days later, the former actress gave Netflix viewers an exclusive look into her world with her brand-new series, With Love, Meghan.

Among a collection of stunning images were several candid moments with her 68-year-old mother.

© Netflix The former actress revealed she travelled a lot with her mum Doria

Whilst making a batch of chilli oil to serve alongside dumplings, Meghan spoke about her love of spice, which she credits to her travels with her mother over the years.

"Even at a young age, we didn't have a lot, but we we travelled," Meghan shared. "My mom was a travel agent. We would just try so many different flavours in different places.

© Netflix A baby Meghan reaching out to touch Doria's hair

"My mom would make gumbo and this kind of soul food has a lot of flavour and a lot of kick to it. I craved that and I always gravitated to that level of heat, so I am ushering my family into my palate, but I love it."

Close bond with Doria

Doria is a hands-on grandmother and was also seen in video footage in the Netflix documentary playing with baby Archie in their mansion in Montecito, while also playing football outside on their huge lawn.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Doria Ragland responds to Meghan Markle's Netflix criticism

More recently, Meghan opened up about how her mom was a role model for her growing up. Speaking at a forum celebrating Afro-Colombian women, Meghan told the audience: "I find inspiration in the strong women around me. Of course, my mother is one of them."

Prince Harry has also voiced his admiration for his mother-in-law in the past. When Harry and Meghan first got engaged, the pair sat down for a televised interview in which Harry called Doria "amazing".