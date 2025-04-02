Doria Ragland's seven-word response to criticism over Meghan Markle's Netflix show

Doria Ragland has shown what a supportive mother she is to Meghan Markle as she delivered a curt seven-word response to criticism of her daughter's latest show, With Love, Meghan.

In the show, Meghan allowed viewers into her world as she showed off her lifestyle, including her stunning crockery from Le Creuset. However, Meghan's use of the brand saw her criticised on social media, with some posts saying the company was too expensive for some Black women to afford, while others called it more ostentatious than a cast-iron pan.

© Netflix Meghan's time in the kitchen came in for some criticism

During a talk with the New York Times, Meghan was told about the criticism, leading to her throwing her arms up in dismay. However, her mother had a different approach as she simply responded: "Everyone is coming in hot these days."

The pair then reportedly quickly turned the conversation to other topics including the use of air fryers and why immersion blenders are used for soups.

© Getty Images Doria made short work of her critics

It's not just Meghan and Doria who had a bemused reaction to the criticism, as the posts led to many Black women sharing their own Le Creuset items at their homes.

Doria's recent support

Doria, 68, is close to her daughter, and she starred in a clip shared by the mother-of-two as Meghan prepared to launch her new lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Meghan shared a sweet video of her whipping up a dessert with Doria in her Montecito kitchen, which she revealed was inspired by her three-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet.

WATCH: Meghan Markle whips up dessert in her Montecito kitchen with Doria Ragland

The Duchess, who looked chic in a white knitted tank and matching trousers, was seen preparing the sweet treat, which included strawberries from her garden, banana slices and vanilla-infused Chantilly cream. Doria was seen enthusiastically tasting the dessert as Meghan waited in anticipation for her mother's verdict. See the response in the video above...

Doria was also seen during Meghan's latest Netflix hit, joining her daughter's garden party, which was celebrated in the final episode.

Doria is one proud mother

While admiring Meghan's brunch spread, Doria asked: "Are the greens from the garden?" to which her daughter replied: "Yes, greens are from the garden." The proud mother replied: "It's lovely. Nice job!"

Meghan explained on the show how much Doria's cooking influenced her growing up, despite the pair moving around a lot.

© Netflix Meghan has been influenced in her love of food by her mother

"I have a very, very high tolerance for spicy, and I love it," she said. "I crave it. Even at a young age, we didn't have a lot, but we travelled. My mom was a travel agent. We would just try so many different flavours in so many different places."

She continued: "My mom would make gumbo, and soul food has a lot of flavour and a lot of kick to it. I crave that, and I always gravitate to that level of heat. So I am ushering my family into my palate, but I love it."

