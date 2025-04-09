Lady Louise Windsor's private university life away from royal spotlight

Lady Louise Windsor is quietly studying for the third year of her English degree at St Andrew's University in Scotland – the Prince and Princess of Wales's alma mater.

The 21-year-old royal has grown up largely out of the public spotlight, and she is expected to carve out her own career after her education, rather than destined for royal duties.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter has attended large-scale royal events in recent years, including the King's coronation, Trooping the Colour and the annual Christmas Day church service in Sandringham.

But with the Easter Sunday service this year falling during term time at St Andrews, it's not known if she will travel down to Windsor from Scotland to join her family at church.

© Alamy The halls of residence - St Salvator's Hall - at St Andrews

While many students graduate after their third year at university, unless they have opted to study abroad for a year, in Scotland, a four-year course is standard.

Lady Louise lives a low-key student life at St Andrews, embracing clubs and societies outside of her studies.

Ex-curricular activities

It was revealed last year that Lady Louise had joined the St Andrews' University Officers' Training Corps (UOTC).

According to The Sun, she has had basic weapons training, leadership lessons and a course in navigating tough terrain under pressure.

© Getty Lady Louise is also a talented carriage driver

She is said to have fit the military training in around her studies for her English degree.

Lady Louise also shares a passion for the arts like her father, the Duke of Edinburgh.

© Getty Images Lady Louise pictured with her family on Christmas Day at Sandringham

She has appeared in several student productions on campus, and according to St Andrews' student newspaper, she played a 'powerful and cynical witch' Nilvana in a play called Dragon Theatre in January 2024.

Close friend

Lady Louise's university pal, Felix da Silva-Clamp, joined her at the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials in June 2024.

The pair were pictured going for walks together between events, with Lady Louise beaming as Felix hopped on to the back of her carriage.

© Getty Images Lady Louise, at the coronation, has been pictured with a close university friend

Felix, who was educated at Melbourne Grammar School in Australia, was reportedly working part-time as a "gelato artist" at Jannetta's Gelateria in St Andrew's, where a fellow employee described him to HELLO! as "a lovely person".

He's the son of Kensington-based solicitor, Jonathan Charles William da Silva-Clamp, and Australian-born Kendall Clamp.

Future plans

As the Duchess of Edinburgh previously said of her children's futures in an interview with The Sunday Times: "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living."

According to reports, Lady Louise has previously stated on her LinkedIn page: "I am interested in pursuing a career in the military, diplomacy, or law."

© Getty Lady Louise and her brother James will carve out their own careers

If she enlists in the Army after her studies, she will be the first female royal to do so since 1945 when then Princess Elizabeth joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS).