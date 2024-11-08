Why Lady Louise Windsor is a jewel in the royal crown as she turns 21

As she celebrates her 21st birthday this week, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor is growing up into an engaging young woman.

The elder child of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh has conducted herself with elegance and grace at public events in recent years, all while continuing her studies at a prestigious university.

And as she approaches her next chapter, Louise’s interests are becoming clear: she is passionate about carriage driving and also has an interest in the armed forces.

While studying English literature at St Andrews University, she has joined the Officers' Training Corps, which provides paid military training for students.

She's also gaining close friendships, with fellow student Felix da Silva-Clamp a prominent presence by her side when she took part in the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials in June.

All the while, she has been supporting her family at royal events, including the King's coronation in May last year.

And her parents couldn’t be prouder, with Sophie saying: ''I have to let her live her life. I can only equip her the best I can and then she has to make her own choices.''

The fact that Louise is becoming such a poised young woman is even more poignant given how she arrived in the world.

Her birth in 2003 – a month early – was by emergency Caesarean, due to placental abruption, which causes severe blood loss in both mother and child.

As a precautionary measure, Louise received specialist care in the neo-natal unit at St George’s Hospital in London.

She was also born with a condition known as strabismus, where the eyes are unable to focus simultaneously, and underwent two operations. ''Her squint was quite profound when she was tiny and it takes time to correct it,'' Sophie has said. ''But she’s fine now – her eyesight is perfect.''

Growing up in the family home, Bagshot Park, south of Windsor, Louise regularly spent time with her grandparents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip and shared their love of horses, dogs and outdoor pursuits. And her grandfather couldn't hide his pride when she picked up one of his passions.

''When we would go carriage driving, he'd take me on a different route everyday, and he would also tell me all sorts of anecdotes about anything and everything,'' she has said of him. ''He's honestly one of the most interesting people I've ever met.''

Since making her public debut as a seven-year-old flower girl at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in April 2011, she has been attending more national events and demonstrating her growing sense of style.



Louise earned plaudits for her coral outfit at Trooping the Colour in June 2022, as well as the Suzannah London dress she wore to the coronation.

She also looks to her stylish mother for fashion inspiration, often borrowing Sophie’s outfits.

So far, she hasn't put a foot wrong – and her parents are there to protect her if she does. ''She's got her eyes fairly wide open, but there will be moments that may not go so well,'' her mother has said. ''I just hope we can be there to support her.''