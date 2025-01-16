Lady Louise Windsor and mum Sophie prepare to mark major milestone together

The Duchess of Edinburgh is just days away from celebrating a major milestone, and she's likely to be surrounded by her loved ones for the occasion.

Sophie will mark her 60th birthday on Monday, and no doubt, the Duke of Edinburgh, and the couple's children, Lady Louise Windsor, 21, and James, Earl of Wessex, 17, will ensure she's thoroughly spoiled on the day.

Lady Louise is in the third year of her English degree at St Andrews University in Scotland.

But luckily, spring semester doesn't begin until Monday 27 January – after her mother's birthday.

Lady Louise only made a number of public appearances last year amid her studies.

She joined her family at Trooping the Colour, the Royal Windsor Horse show and Christmas at Sandringham, but was notably absent from the Easter Sunday service in Windsor.

Just a few days before stepping out at church in Norfolk, talented carriage driver Lady Louise joined Sophie at The London International Horse Show in London.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's residence is at Bagshot Park in Surrey, but Lady Louise left the family home in September 2022 to enrol at the university in Fife.

Her brother, James, is thought to be studying for his second year of A-Levels.

While many students graduate after their third year at university, unless they have opted to study abroad for a year, in Scotland, a four-year course is standard.

The official university website states: "Our undergraduate degrees, like those at other Scottish universities, are usually studied full-time over four years.

"The first two years (also known as ‘sub-honours’) allow you to gain a broad understanding of the subject you applied to study at St Andrews, as well as other courses of interest to you.

"The final two years (also known as 'Honours') provide the opportunity to specialize in your chosen subject or subjects."

© Getty Lady Louise pictured with her parents at Trooping the Colour in June

Lady Louise is not expected to become a full-time working royal after completing education, with mum Sophie previously saying of her children in an interview with The Sunday Times in 2020: "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living."

Ahead of going to university, Lady Louise reportedly had a summer job at a garden centre.

And according to The Sun, the youngster is keen to pursue a military career in future and she is also a member of St Andrews' University Officers' Training Corps (UOTC), which provides paid military training for students.

