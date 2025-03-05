Lady Louise Windsor looks so chic on ski holiday without parents – exclusive photos

The 21-year-old is currently on a break from St Andrews University and the royal headed to her usual skiing haunt in St Moritz, Switzerland. Although Lady Louise didn't head off with her parents, she was joined by her godmother, Francesca Schwarzenbach, who is a close friend of both Edward and Sophie.
In exclusive photos obtained by HELLO!, Lady Louise was seen in her signature teal ski suit alongside a pair of black with black thermals. A white helmet and black boots topped off her look.
When she wasn't enjoying the slopes, the royal was seen in a stunning purple jumper alongside a pair of brown trousers. Louise added a sunhat and a chic pink neck scarf to top off the ensemble.
Meanwhile, Francesca looked beautiful in an all-brown look that even featured an oversized belt.
Francesca wasn't Lady Louise's only companion for the trip, as the student was seen alongside a small group of her friends, who matched the royal's sartorial presence.
Hitting the slopes
Lady Louise has been skiing since her youth and the royal had no nerves as she hit the slopes.
Ice lake
The 21-year-old had her bravery on full display as she trekked across a frozen body of water.
Louise's fashion
When she wasn't rocking her stunning skiwear, Lady Louise looked divine in her purple jumper.
Braving the sun
Even though she's up in the mountains, the sun can be intense, so Louise smartly wore a sunhat.
Family friend
Although the royal wasn't joined by her parents for her trip, her godmother Francesca was present.
Louise's friends
Lady Louise, who currently studies at St Andrews University, was also joined by some of her friends for the trip abroad.
Luscious residence
The group appears to have headed to St Moritz, Switzerland, and they certainly had glamorous living quarters for when they weren't hitting the slopes.
The day's activities
Before getting onto the slopes, Louise and her friends could be seen enjoying their time in the snow.
Fun in the snow
Louise and her friends looked incredible as they started skiing.
Instructor
Louise and her friends were joined by an instructor for their time in the mountains.
Louise is a natural
The royal couldn't help but show her joy as she enjoyed the holiday.
Going fast
Louise can be seen here skiing downhill. The royal looked so chic in her outfit.
Lift-off
The royal showed off her natural skiing ability as she achieved some air time during her run.
A smile
Clearly enjoying herself, Louise flashed a huge smile.
