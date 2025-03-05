Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lady Louise Windsor looks so chic on ski holiday without parents – exclusive photos
Subscribe
Lady Louise Windsor looks so chic on ski holiday without parents – exclusive photos
Split image of Lady Louise Windsor skiing© Backgrid

Lady Louise Windsor looks so chic on ski holiday without parents – exclusive photos

The royal often enjoys a ski break with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Lady Louise Windsor often enjoys a ski break with her family during the winter months, but this time she has gone without her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

The 21-year-old is currently on a break from St Andrews University and the royal headed to her usual skiing haunt in St Moritz, Switzerland. Although Lady Louise didn't head off with her parents, she was joined by her godmother, Francesca Schwarzenbach, who is a close friend of both Edward and Sophie.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Relive the best moments of the royals in their skiwear

In exclusive photos obtained by HELLO!, Lady Louise was seen in her signature teal ski suit alongside a pair of black with black thermals. A white helmet and black boots topped off her look.

When she wasn't enjoying the slopes, the royal was seen in a stunning purple jumper alongside a pair of brown trousers. Louise added a sunhat and a chic pink neck scarf to top off the ensemble.

Lady Louise Windsor skiing© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
Louise has been skiing since her youth

Meanwhile, Francesca looked beautiful in an all-brown look that even featured an oversized belt.

Francesca wasn't Lady Louise's only companion for the trip, as the student was seen alongside a small group of her friends, who matched the royal's sartorial presence.

Lady Louise Windsor in a purple jumper and brown trousers© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
Louise looked lovely in her outfit

Keep scrolling to see more of the photos…

Lady Louise Windsor skiing© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Hitting the slopes

Lady Louise has been skiing since her youth and the royal had no nerves as she hit the slopes.

Lady Louise Windsor walking on frozen water© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Ice lake

The 21-year-old had her bravery on full display as she trekked across a frozen body of water.

Louise's fashion© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Louise's fashion

When she wasn't rocking her stunning skiwear, Lady Louise looked divine in her purple jumper.

Lady Louise Windsor in a sunhat© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Braving the sun

Even though she's up in the mountains, the sun can be intense, so Louise smartly wore a sunhat.

Lady Louise Windsor and Francesca Scwarzenbach on a ski holiday© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Family friend

Although the royal wasn't joined by her parents for her trip, her godmother Francesca was present.

Lady Louise Windsor leaving a house with two friends© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Louise's friends

Lady Louise, who currently studies at St Andrews University, was also joined by some of her friends for the trip abroad.

Lady Louise Windsor leaving a wooden building with two friends© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Luscious residence

The group appears to have headed to St Moritz, Switzerland, and they certainly had glamorous living quarters for when they weren't hitting the slopes.

Lady Louise Windsor and a group of friends in the snow© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

The day's activities

Before getting onto the slopes, Louise and her friends could be seen enjoying their time in the snow.

Lady Louise Windsor and a friend skiing© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Fun in the snow

Louise and her friends looked incredible as they started skiing.

Lady Louise Windsor and a group of friends on the ski slopes© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Instructor

Louise and her friends were joined by an instructor for their time in the mountains.

Lady Louise Windsor smiling© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Louise is a natural

The royal couldn't help but show her joy as she enjoyed the holiday.

Lady Louise Windsor skiing near a house© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Going fast

Louise can be seen here skiing downhill. The royal looked so chic in her outfit.

Lady Louise Windsor jumping in a pair of skis© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Lift-off

The royal showed off her natural skiing ability as she achieved some air time during her run.​​​​

Lady Louise Windsor in skiwear© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

A smile

Clearly enjoying herself, Louise flashed a huge smile.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More