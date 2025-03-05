Lady Louise Windsor looks so chic on ski holiday without parents – exclusive photos

Lady Louise Windsor often enjoys a ski break with her family during the winter months, but this time she has gone without her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

The 21-year-old is currently on a break from St Andrews University and the royal headed to her usual skiing haunt in St Moritz, Switzerland. Although Lady Louise didn't head off with her parents, she was joined by her godmother, Francesca Schwarzenbach, who is a close friend of both Edward and Sophie.

In exclusive photos obtained by HELLO!, Lady Louise was seen in her signature teal ski suit alongside a pair of black with black thermals. A white helmet and black boots topped off her look.

When she wasn't enjoying the slopes, the royal was seen in a stunning purple jumper alongside a pair of brown trousers. Louise added a sunhat and a chic pink neck scarf to top off the ensemble.

© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID Louise has been skiing since her youth

Meanwhile, Francesca looked beautiful in an all-brown look that even featured an oversized belt.

Francesca wasn't Lady Louise's only companion for the trip, as the student was seen alongside a small group of her friends, who matched the royal's sartorial presence.

© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID Ice lake The 21-year-old had her bravery on full display as she trekked across a frozen body of water.



© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID Family friend Although the royal wasn't joined by her parents for her trip, her godmother Francesca was present.



© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID Louise's friends Lady Louise, who currently studies at St Andrews University, was also joined by some of her friends for the trip abroad.



© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID Luscious residence The group appears to have headed to St Moritz, Switzerland, and they certainly had glamorous living quarters for when they weren't hitting the slopes.



© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID The day's activities Before getting onto the slopes, Louise and her friends could be seen enjoying their time in the snow.



© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID Instructor Louise and her friends were joined by an instructor for their time in the mountains.



