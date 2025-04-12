Royal author reveals real reason Prince Harry and King Charles didn't meet in UK ahead of court appearance

Prince Harry touched down in the UK last weekend ahead of his High Court proceedings.
Despite being in London at the same time as his father King Charles - who flew back to the British capital from Highgrove ahead of his state visit to Italy - the father-son duo didn't reunite.
HELLO! Understands that the King landed in the British capital at 10:30am on Sunday for a scheduled cancer treatment, therefore it was "not possible" for Harry to meet with him. The Duke didn't land in the UK until 3:30pm.
However, it appears there could be another reason forbidding the royal family members to reunite.
According to royal author Robert Hardman, Charles and Harry meeting up could pose "legal jeopardy" relating to Harry's ongoing court proceedings.
In the Mail's Palace Confidential, Robert said: "There is legal jeopardy which is the simple fact that here you have the son of the King suing the King's ministers in the King's court and that just creates all sorts of legal problems.
"It would only need Harry to have a conversation with his father and then afterwards let slip, "Oh my dad said this or my dad said that" and as we know, he does repeat conversations quite readily.
"That could lead to all sorts of problems. It could actually bring down a court case because the king is the fount of justice. He has got to be very careful."
Harry's court appearance
The Duke was at the High Courts of Justice in London challenging the dismissal of his High Court legal action against the Home Office over the decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of taxpayer-funded protection when in the country.
In 2024, retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane ruled that Ravec's decision, taken in early 2020 after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit as senior working royals, was not irrational or procedurally unfair.
In written submissions read out by his barrister on the first day of the hearing on Tuesday, the court was told that Harry and Meghan "felt forced to step back" as senior working royals in 2020.
During the court proceedings last week, it was reported by the DailyMail that as the room at the Royal Courts of Justice in London was cleared early for the private part of the hearing, a member of the public shouted her support for Prince Harry.
She said: "If you're members of the press, you're the reason he's no longer in England," and was escorted out by court security.
The proceedings concluded on Wednesday with a decision on the outcome of the case expected in writing at a later date.