Royal author reveals real reason Prince Harry and King Charles didn't meet in UK ahead of court appearance

Prince Harry touched down in the UK last weekend ahead of his High Court proceedings.

Despite being in London at the same time as his father King Charles - who flew back to the British capital from Highgrove ahead of his state visit to Italy - the father-son duo didn't reunite.

HELLO! Understands that the King landed in the British capital at 10:30am on Sunday for a scheduled cancer treatment, therefore it was "not possible" for Harry to meet with him. The Duke didn't land in the UK until 3:30pm.

© Getty Prince Harry waved upon his arrival at court on Tuesday

However, it appears there could be another reason forbidding the royal family members to reunite.

According to royal author Robert Hardman, Charles and Harry meeting up could pose "legal jeopardy" relating to Harry's ongoing court proceedings.

In the Mail's Palace Confidential, Robert said: "There is legal jeopardy which is the simple fact that here you have the son of the King suing the King's ministers in the King's court and that just creates all sorts of legal problems.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images The King landing in London came just hours before he flew to Italy for a state visit

"It would only need Harry to have a conversation with his father and then afterwards let slip, "Oh my dad said this or my dad said that" and as we know, he does repeat conversations quite readily.

"That could lead to all sorts of problems. It could actually bring down a court case because the king is the fount of justice. He has got to be very careful."

Harry's court appearance

The Duke was at the High Courts of Justice in London challenging the dismissal of his High Court legal action against the Home Office over the decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of taxpayer-funded protection when in the country.

In 2024, retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane ruled that Ravec's decision, taken in early 2020 after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit as senior working royals, was not irrational or procedurally unfair.

The status of Prince Harry's legal claims Challenge against the Home Office over UK security arrangements In 2024, a High Court judge dismissed Harry's claim against the Home Office over security arrangements for himself and his family when they are in the UK. The Duke challenged a February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), which falls under the remit of the department, after being told he would no longer be given the "same degree" of personal protective security when visiting. Harry's lawyers said he was "singled out" and treated "less favourably" in the decision, arguing a failure to carry out a risk analysis and fully consider the impact of a "successful attack" on him meant the approach to his protection was “unlawful and unfair". The Government argued Ravec was entitled to conclude the Duke's protection should be "bespoke" and considered on a "case-by-case" basis. Retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane ruled that Ravec's approach was not irrational nor procedurally unfair, claiming Harry's lawyers had taken "an inappropriate, formalist interpretation of the Ravec process". Harry was given permission to challenge Sir Peter's ruling in June last year. The appeal against the ruling is being heard on 8 to 9 April in London. Unlawful information-gathering allegations against Associated Newspapers Harry is one of seven high-profile people, including Sir Elton John and Baroness Lawrence of Clarendon, bringing legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail over allegations it carried out or commissioned unlawful information gathering. The firmly denied allegations against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) include the hiring of private investigators to place listening devices inside cars; the "blagging" of private records; and the accessing and recording of private phone conversations. At a preliminary hearing, the publisher asked a judge to rule in its favour without a trial – arguing the legal challenges against it were brought "far too late". The Duke made a surprise appearance at the Royal Courts of Justice in London for the proceedings in March 2023, where his lawyers argued that those bringing legal action were "thrown off the scent" and not aware of being targeted, having believed "categorical denials" from ANL over any involvement in unlawful activity. Mr Justice Nicklin ruled in November 2023 that the publisher had failed to deliver a "knockout blow" to the early-stage legal challenges, allowing them to continue. The full trial could be held in early 2026. Settlement with News Group Newspapers Harry alleged he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for News Group Newspapers (NGN), which publishes The Sun and published the now-defunct News Of The World. Shortly before an up-to-10-week trial was due to begin earlier this year, the Duke and NGN reached an agreement including a "full and unequivocal apology" and "substantial" damages, announced on 22 January. NGN apologised to Harry for intrusion between 1996 and 2011, including "incidents of unlawful activities" by private investigators working for The Sun. The publisher also apologised to the Duke for phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information by journalists and private investigators at the News of the World, which closed in 2011. "We acknowledge and apologise for the distress caused to the duke, and the damage inflicted on relationships, friendships and family, and have agreed to pay him substantial damages," the NGN statement said. The publisher also apologised for the impact of the "serious intrusion" into the private life of Harry's late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. An NGN spokesperson previously said its apology to Harry covered "incidents of unlawful activities carried out by private investigators working for The Sun, not by journalists, during the period 1996-2011". They added: "There are strong controls and processes in place at all our titles today to ensure this cannot happen now. There was no voicemail interception on The Sun." Lord Tom Watson, former Labour deputy leader, who was also taking legal action against the publisher, settled his claim as well. Reporting by PA.

In written submissions read out by his barrister on the first day of the hearing on Tuesday, the court was told that Harry and Meghan "felt forced to step back" as senior working royals in 2020.

During the court proceedings last week, it was reported by the DailyMail that as the room at the Royal Courts of Justice in London was cleared early for the private part of the hearing, a member of the public shouted her support for Prince Harry.

She said: "If you're members of the press, you're the reason he's no longer in England," and was escorted out by court security.

The proceedings concluded on Wednesday with a decision on the outcome of the case expected in writing at a later date.