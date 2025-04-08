Prince Harry and King Charles did not reunite despite both being in London on Sunday - EXCLUSIVE

Although King Charles and Prince Harry were both in London on Sunday, father and son were unable to reunite, HELLO! has learned.

Charles was seen touching down in London on Sunday ahead of his state visit to Italy, on his royal helicopter, arriving at Kensington Palace at 10:30am. The Duke of Sussex was also in London, touching down in London at around 3pm, ahead of heading to court to appeal a decision over his security arrangements.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Prince Harry reveals how he learnt of father's cancer diagnosis

HELLO! understands that the King headed to London on Sunday for a private appointment, therefore it was "not possible" for Harry and the monarch to reunite.

Speaking to HELLO!, royal author Ingrid Seward said it would be a "shame" if Charles and Harry don't get an opportunity to meet this week. "If they don't see each other, it's a shame because I think that the King will be very concerned for his son about Sentebale," she explained.

© Getty Images The King was in London on Sunday

"That's something that would concern you if your son had been pretty rude and unpleasant, you'd still be concerned that something he'd started in his own name that was so important to him, he'd had to resign from. King Charles might have a few words of wisdom for Harry over that. If there was ever an appropriate moment, it would be an appropriate moment."

She added that a reconciliation is still possible, saying: "I don't think it's his father he's fallen out with. I think his father's annoyed with him and disappointed with him, but the fallout is really with William. Charles just doesn't like any kind of moral confrontation, like his mother, the Queen, and I would have thought he's just sort of keeping in the background of the whole thing, but I don't think he's had a screaming row with Harry.

© Getty Ingrid shared how Charles and Harry aren't believed to have majorly fallen out

"I think he's just disappointed in in the way that Harry has behaved, but it doesn't mean he doesn't have sympathy for him over this. I think if anything would bring them together, it would be over about this charity because he knows what it's like, how much time and thought and energy and compassion you put into a charity. I would still hold out hope that they might meet."

© PA Images via Getty Images Harry is back in the UK for the latest in his string of legal battles

The 76-year-old recently returned to hospital after suffering side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment. HELLO! understands that the King's recovery from his illness is progressing as expected and that incidents like this are expected. A source described it as a "minor bump in the road".

A statement at the time said: "Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital. His Majesty's afternoon engagements were therefore postponed.

© Getty Images Charles had to cancel engagements after a recent hospitalisation

"His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow's diary programme will also be rescheduled. His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."

Harry and Charles last met each other in February 2024 after the King received his initial cancer diagnosis. The 40-year-old met with his father a day after the monarch shared his health news with the world.

© Alamy Stock Photo Charles and Harry had a private meeting following the King's cancer diagnosis

The father and son met for 45 minutes at Clarence House, with Charles delaying his trip to Sandringham in order to spend time with his son.

One well-placed source told HELLO! that despite the brevity of their reunion, the King would have been "enormously touched" and "found time in the middle of a busy, planned day to see Harry as soon as he could".

© Getty Harry is the monarch's youngest son

"The King is not in a position to suddenly throw the diary up in the air and rearrange everything," Robert Hardman, the author of Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, told HELLO!. "He doesn't want that anyway. He's trying to maintain as normal a schedule as possible. But it's lovely for Harry to have come over."

The last time Harry and Charles spent time together was following the death of the late Queen in September 2022.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB