Prince Harry returns to court after 'feeling singled out' over security row - live updates

The Duke of Sussex has arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice for the second day of his security challenge.

Prince Harry, 40, was pictured wearing a navy suit and striped tie as he stepped out of his car and entered the court in central London.

He is challenging the dismissal of his High Court legal action against the Home Office over the decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of taxpayer-funded protection when in the country.

Last year, retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane ruled that Ravec's decision, taken in early 2020 after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit as senior working royals, was not irrational or procedurally unfair.

In written submissions read out by his barrister on the first day of the hearing on Tuesday, the court was told that Harry and Meghan "felt forced to step back" as senior working royals in 2020.

© Getty Prince Harry waved upon arrival

Shaheed Fatima KC, for the Duke, said: "On 8 January 2020, (the Duke) and his wife felt forced to step back from the role of full time official working members of the royal family as they considered they were not being protected by the institution, but they wished to continue their duties in support of the late Queen as privately funded members of the royal family."

'Singled out'

During Tuesday’s hearing, the Duke's barrister said that Ravec came up with a "different and so-called 'bespoke process'" for Harry.

She continued: "The appellant does not accept that 'bespoke' means 'better'. In fact, in his submission, it means that he has been singled out for different, unjustified and inferior treatment."

© Getty Images Prince Harry attended the second day of his security hearing in London

Ms Fatima told judges that the bespoke process involves Ravec considering why Harry would attend a particular event "even though that is plainly irrelevant to the question of security".

No family reunion

HELLO! has learned that the Duke and the King did not meet, despite both being in London on the same day.

Charles was seen touching down in London on Sunday ahead of his state visit to Italy, on his royal helicopter, arriving at Kensington Palace at 10:30am.

© Getty Images Harry leaving court on day one

Meanwhile, Harry touched down in the capital at around 3pm on Sunday, two days before appearing at the High Court for the first day of the hearing.

HELLO! understands that the King headed to London on Sunday for scheduled cancer treatment, therefore it was "not possible" for Harry and the monarch to reunite.

Listen: How Harry found out about Charles's health scare