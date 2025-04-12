Queen Camilla reveals what keeps King Charles going 

The King "wants to do more and more" and he is driven by "helping others," says Queen Camilla, as the couple prepare to carry out another overseas visit later in the year.

"I think he loves his work and it keeps him going," she told UK journalists covering their four-day trip to Italy last week.



"And I think it’s wonderful, you know, if you’ve been ill and you are recovering, you’re getting better and now he wants to do more and more and more. That’s the problem. That's what he's driven by. Helping others."

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Camilla made the comment during their state visit to Italy last week

Her Majesty has long complained that her husband of 20 years refuses to slow down or cut back on his workload, despite continuing to undergo weekly cancer treatment.

"We've all tried!" says a senior Palace official. "But as people will have seen, the King enjoys his work, he enjoys engaging with as many people as possible.. he knows he is fortunate to be in a position to make a difference and is determined to do just that."

The monarch’s schedule continues to be guided by his medical team but despite a setback last month, when he was briefly hospitalised after suffering short-lived side effects from his treatment, he is determined to keep it busy.

© Getty King Charles meeting with representatives from the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance on the last day of his state visit to Italy

HELLO! understands that there are a number of inward and outward State Visits planned for this year, with several options currently on the table.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

"These visits are really full-on, packed with engagements to showcase as many possible priorities in the UK’s relationship with a foreign country," says the Palace official. “So it follows that The King and Queen are naturally pleased when their engagements hit the bullseye and really deliver for Britain.

The King certainly appeared to be hugely buoyed by the reception he and the Queen received over four busy days in Italy, where thousands turned out to greet him.

A personal highlight for them was their meeting with Pope Francis, which was confirmed only on the day it happened as he continues to recover from pneumonia.

"Their Majesties both came away feeling that it had been a very significant and special moment," says the senior Palace official.