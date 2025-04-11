Queen Camilla's request to King Charles during balcony moment revealed by lip reader

King Charles and Queen Camilla concluded their royal tour of Italy on Thursday. One of their final outings saw them waving to assembled crowds from the balcony of the Ravenna town hall.

The royal couple were seen deep in conversation during their appearance, with the King even speaking a little bit of Italian. However, before they left the balcony, Camilla had one request of her husband, see what she asked him in the clip below…

WATCH: Queen Camilla's one request to King Charles during balcony moment

During their visit to the town, Charles and Camilla were given a tour of a local farmers' market by restaurateur Mercato Coperto. Camilla even tried her hand at making pasta, joking: "I can see you need to be quite strong for this!"

The royals also visited areas that celebrated some of the famous poets who have called the Italian city home. These included a trip to a museum dedicated to the English poet, Lord Byron, who lived in Ravenna between 1819 and 1821.

© Getty Images The King planted a tree in the gardens of Villa Wolkonsky as his final engagement

They also visited the tomb of Dante, a medieval writer, best known for his epic work, The Divine Comedy.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB