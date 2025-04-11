Queen Camilla's request to King Charles during balcony moment revealed by lip reader

King Charles and Queen Camilla concluded their royal tour of Italy on Thursday. One of their final outings saw them waving to assembled crowds from the balcony of the Ravenna town hall.
The royal couple were seen deep in conversation during their appearance, with the King even speaking a little bit of Italian. However, before they left the balcony, Camilla had one request of her husband, see what she asked him in the clip below…
During their visit to the town, Charles and Camilla were given a tour of a local farmers' market by restaurateur Mercato Coperto. Camilla even tried her hand at making pasta, joking: "I can see you need to be quite strong for this!"
The royals also visited areas that celebrated some of the famous poets who have called the Italian city home. These included a trip to a museum dedicated to the English poet, Lord Byron, who lived in Ravenna between 1819 and 1821.
They also visited the tomb of Dante, a medieval writer, best known for his epic work, The Divine Comedy.