James Middleton's son Inigo is his father's double in celebration video

James Middleton's son Inigo is following in his father's footsteps.

He may only be 18 months old but the tot is already showing interest in countryside pursuits.

As the Princess of Wales's brother celebrated his 38th birthday on Tuesday, he shared a sweet home video on Instagram, expressing his joy over the "wild, beautiful rhythm of family life".

The montage showed little Inigo contently eating breakfast at his highchair in the garden of their Berkshire farmhouse with James's beloved dogs by his side.

In the next clip, the toddler is seated at the wheel of a bright red tractor and can be seen chatting animatedly and pointing at his mother Alizee Thevenet.

© Instagram / @jmidy Inigo was seen sitting on a tractor as his mum Alizee looked on

Sporting a navy striped top and shorts with a James & Ella personalised gilet (the name of James's dog food company), Inigo is then seen feeding the family's flock of chickens.

"Thank you, 38. I’m right where I’m meant to be. There is no better birthday present than that," James wrote in the caption. "Fresh air, wagging tails, and the wild, beautiful rhythm of family life.

© Instagram / @jmidy Inigo feeding the family's chickens

"Moving in sync, tails wagging. On a journey, with Inigo at the wheel, headed wherever life takes us.

"Filled with joy, love and just the right amount of chaos."

With his blonde locks, little Inigo is the image of his father at a similar age.

© Instagram James previously shared this childhood photo with his sister Kate

James has previously shared snaps from his childhood, showing him with a mop of light hair.

Embracing parenthood

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO!, the entrepreneur opened up about juggling work with parenthood.

"Yes, getting up in the morning trying to feed six dogs and get Inigo fed and off to nursery is a challenge," James smiled.

© Instagram James and Alizee welcomed Inigo in 2023 after marrying in 2021

But being a devoted dog-owner has helped him develop his nurturing skills when Inigo arrived in September 2023.

"I'm less bothered about changing nappies as I've cleared up enough poo over the years!," he told HELLO! "And you have to have patience, you can't rush anything. I often look at Alizee and say, 'What did we do before we had Inigo? What did we do with all that time?' But it's like anything in life – you evolve and change. You can look back at the past and enjoy the memories, but not chase them today as it's a waste of energy."

Listen to our exclusive chat with James Middleton

Inigo is the youngest of seven grandchildren for James's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

As well as being grandparents to the Prince and Princess of Wales's three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – their daughter, Pippa Matthews, shares three kids with her husband, James, called Arthur, Grace and Rose.