Kate Middleton to celebrate family occasion this week - details
The Princess of Wales to celebrate intimate family occasion this week - details

It's a special week for the Middletons

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales will undoubtedly join her close-knit family next week to celebrate a special milestone for her younger brother, James Middleton, who turns 38 on 15 April. 

While the Princess continues her gradual and considered return to public duties, the royal - who is currently enjoying the Easter break with Prince William and their three children - will no doubt be keen to mark the birthday celebrations privately with her loved ones. 

Princess Kate is close to her family

This year's birthday holds extra significance for James as it marks his second celebration since becoming a father to his adorable son, Inigo, whom he shares with his wife, Alizée

Becoming a father

James and Alizee welcomed their bundle of joy in September 2023, two years after tying the knot. 

At the time of his birth, the father-of-one penned: "He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy.

James Middleton turns 38 this week

"No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three."

In a recent chat with HELLO!, James fondly reflected on his "fantastic childhood" and the pivotal role his sisters played in his upbringing. 

James is a doting dad to one son

"We're a close family, and we're fortunate in that we see lots of each other. My parents play a good role in getting us all together in that respect," he shared. 

Family bond

Notably, James revealed that alongside their "matriarch," Carole Middleton, his two elder sisters, Catherine and Pippa, were like "mothering figures" to him. 

"We've been brought up knowing that you can't take family for granted," he explained. "You don't get to choose them, as you can choose your friends. But I don't think you can give up on your family like you can sometimes with friends." 

Reflecting on his position as the youngest, James offered a charming insight into their dynamic. "I wouldn't say I was indulged – and there are pros and cons of being the youngest," he told HELLO!.

"The pros are that you get away with quite a lot… I jokingly say that I had three mothers growing up. I had my mother and my two sisters, who were mothering figures to me. I was very fortunate. 

"We had a fantastic childhood, and they included me in everything they did, and still do. I'm now in my late 30s and we still have that friendship." 

James with his wife Alizee Thevenet

The deep connection between the siblings is further highlighted by James's thoughtful gestures over the years. He famously gifted both Kate and Pippa with dogs from litters bred from his cherished canine, Ella. 

Kate was the proud owner of Lupo, and now has Orla, while Pippa and her husband James Matthews share their lives with Rafa. 

"Wherever they go, they bring the dogs with them, so I see lots of them, which is lovely," James shared, underscoring the constant presence of family in their lives.

