Kate Middleton's brother James reveals meaningful family gift for son Inigo
James Middleton reveals meaningful family gift for son Inigo

Princess Kate's brother shares one son with his wife Alizee

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Kate's brother James Middleton has revealed his special wish for his son Inigo.

The entrepreneur, who shares Inigo with his wife Alizee Thevenet, spoke to The Times about how he hopes his little boy will be able to take on one of his pups "somewhere down the line".

James Middleton with baby Inigo in carrier© Instagram / @jmidy
James spoke about his wish for his son Inigo

James, 38, boasts an impressive collection of canine companions and is a proud owner of six adorable dogs, including four Cocker Spaniels and two Labradors.

Over the years, he has bred five litters of puppies: two with his late dog, Ella, and a more recent one with his labrador, Mabel.

James, Alizee and their dogs© James Middleton/ Instagram
James, Alizee and their dogs

Looking to the future, James shared: "I like the idea of being able to keep a line of Ella throughout my life. And my son [Inigo, two] will have one of her offspring somewhere down the line.

"So when I breed them, I always breed them with the intent that I keep one. Ella's first litter happened to be five boys. So I didn't really have much of a choice about Zulu, but '’ve tended towards bitches."

Elsewhere in the interview, James spoke about home life with his wife Alizee and their fleet of pups. Musing on how they share responsibilities, the father-of-one said: "My wife [Alizée Thevenet] and I share it very much equally.

Alizée Thevenet cradled her son Inigo in a beautiful new photo shared by James Middleton© Instagram
Alizée and James welcomed Inigo two years after they tied the knot

"I'd say 90 per cent of the walks we go on are together. And then the dogs often come out on the farm with me [the family farm is in Berkshire]. Feeding is very much my responsibility, because of my work [his dog food brand, James & Ella]. We all go for longer adventures on weekends."

James' family life

The loved-up couple tied the knot in September 2021 and went on to welcome their little boy in September 2023. At the time of Inigo's birth, James wrote: "He has been in our lives for just a few weeks, but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy.

"No matter how prepared I thought I was… I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three."

Inigo's name includes a tribute to his maternal grandfather. In a sweet nod to Alizee's father, the pair gave their boy the middle name of Gabriel. Writing in his memoir, he explained: "It is a small tribute, and we look forward to sharing lots of stories about his French grandad too."

James and Alizée's son was born in October© Instagram
Inigo shares a sweet bond with his family's pet dogs

In a recent chat with HELLO!, James spoke about his son's special bond with their pet pooches. "He spent the first year of his life thinking he was a dog... He'd crawl around on all fours, which was entertaining to watch."

