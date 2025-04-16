Grand Duchess Maria Teresa sends public message to 'extraordinary' husband

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg penned a public message to her husband Grand Duke Henri on Wednesday in honour of his milestone 70th birthday.

In a post shared to her official Instagram account, the 69-year-old uploaded a trio of portraits taken by Sophie Margue.

© Getty Images Maria Teresa penned a touching public message to her husband on his 70th birthday

One image showed the happy couple looking relaxed and happy, a second photo showed Maria Teresa and Henri lovingly gazing at one another, and a third and final portrait showed Henri beaming in a dapper navy suit and a matching tie.

In her caption, the mother-of-five sweetly wrote: "Très bel anniversaire à mon extraordinaire mari," which translates into English as "A very happy birthday to my extraordinary husband."

Royal fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Happy happy birthday," while a second chimed in: "Happy Birthday Your Highness Grand Duke Henri, you are a magnificent and blessed couple," and a third remarked: "All my best wishes your royal highness on your 70th birthday. [Wishing you] happiness and health."

It was a day of double celebration for the Luxembourg royals on Wednesday as Grand Duchess Maria Teresa and Grand Duke Henri's youngest son, Sebastien, was also celebrating his birthday.

© Getty Images Prince Sebastien turned 33 on Wednesday

In honour of Prince Sebastien of Luxembourg's 33rd birthday, Maria Teresa shared a rare family photo that showed Sebastien beaming alongside his parents. The trio were seen posing in a woodland area and looked happy and relaxed dressed in summer clothes.

"Joyeux anniversaire à notre cher Sébastien," the Luxembourg royal noted in her caption.

© Getty Images The Luxembourg royals with their children Princess Alexandra and Prince Sebastien

Aside from Sebastien, the pair are also doting parents to Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume, Prince Felix, Prince Louis and Princess Alexandra.

They also have eight grandchildren: their son Guillaume shares two sons with his wife Stephanie, their son Prince Louis shares two sons with his former wife Tessy Antony de Nassau, Prince Felix and his wife Claire are proud parents to three children, and their daughter Princess Alexandra shares Victoire with her husband Nicolas Bagory.

Maria Teresa and Henri's love story

Henri met Cuban-born Maria Teresa Mestre y Batista when they were both studying at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva.

© Getty Images Maria Teresa and Grand Duke Henri tied the knot in 1981

After a whirlwind romance, they announced their engagement in November 1980 and tied the knot a year later on 14 February.

On her big day, Maria Teresa looked every inch the beautiful bride in a bespoke gown crafted by French fashion house, Balmain. Her wedding frock featured elegant long sleeves and chic fur detailing around the collar to keep the February chill at bay. They welcomed their first child, Guillaume, in November 1981.