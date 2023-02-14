New portraits published to mark anniversary of Grand Duke and Duchess of Luxembourg's fairytale wedding The Grand Duke and Duchess of Luxembourg tied the knot in 1981

Love is in the air! Three new portraits of Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg and Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg have been released by the Grand-Ducal Court to mark their Royal Highnesses' 42nd wedding anniversary.

Celebrating over four decades of marriage, the Grand Duchess looks radiant in the series of photographs wearing a breathtaking purple ballgown, while the Grand Duke dons a crisp military uniform. Another photograph shows the Grand Duchess donning a stunning black blouse embellished with a diamond neckline as she links arms with her husband, who looks equally smart in a suave black suit.

New portraits were shared by the Grand-Ducal court

On 7 October 2000, Prince Henri became Grand Duke of Luxembourg when his father passed away. Since then, Princess Maria Teresa bears the title of Grand Duchess of Luxembourg.

MORE EUROPEAN ROYALS: Family heartbreak for Queen Margrethe as she prepares for major surgery

The Grand Duchess and Grand Duke of Luxembourg's fairytale wedding

The Grand Duke of Luxembourg, then Prince Henri, pledged his love to Cuban beauty Maria Teresa Mestre y Batista when the young couple were still at school.

The royal couple marked 42 years of marriage on Valentine's Day

The childhood sweethearts got engaged the day after they graduated from college - though Prince Henri's royal family expressed an initial reluctance to accept their proposal of marriage. Maria was neither a princess nor came from a noble background, which raised concerns about their compatibility.

A modern-day Romeo and Juliet, Prince Henri even offered to give up his right to the throne in favor of marrying his one true love. Eventually, his family agreed to accept their wishes and the couple wed on 14 February 1981. Discover if their wedding made the cut as one of the most expensive royal weddings of all time in the video below.

WATCH: 7 most expensive royal weddings in history

Loading the player...

Maria Teresa wore a custom Balmain gown for her nuptials, looking ethereal in the white silk long-sleeved gown featuring a bell skirt and an elegant fur trim. The embellished dress had a two-metre train that matched the length of her Brussels lace veil.

Following their Valentine's Day ceremony, the newlyweds walked out beneath an archway of swords held by the Luxembourgish Army. They then made their debut as a royal couple on the balcony of the Grand Ducal Palace, waving to royal onlookers and sharing a kiss.

READ: Crown Princess Mary issues blunt response when asked about royal family controversy

DISCOVER: Queen Margrethe's royal title axe: Tears, tension, and disagreements

The Grand Duke and Duchess married on 14 February 1981

The royal couple share five children together, Prince Guillaume, Prince Félix, Prince Louis, Princess Alexandra and Prince Sébastien.

Find out what really happens just before a royal balcony moment in HELLO!'s podcast.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.