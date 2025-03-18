Meet Europe's richest royal with a staggering net worth of $4bn

We all expect the monarchs of the world to have quite the fortune, with King Charles and Queen Camilla believed to be worth £576 million. However, this amount is tiny compared to one of their European neighbours.

Although Luxembourg isn't a large country and its royals might not be as famous, they have amassed quite a lot of wealth. Grand Duke Henri, the current monarch of the country, is believed to be worth up to $4 billion, which is roughly equivalent to £3 billion.

How did the monarch make his money? Read on to find out all you need to know…

How did Henri get his wealth?

It's worth noting that most of the money generated from the Luxembourg royal family does not come in the form of a royal grant. While Britain's Charles and Camilla have received over £86 million through the Sovereign Grant over the past three years, Luxembourg's royals are only paid around £9 million.

© Getty Images Henri is believed to be worth $4 billion

The fund goes towards the costs for their staff and any expenses related to their official duties, such as travel.

Most of the wealth generated by the royals comes from their private assets, including their land, property and jewellery.

© Andia/Universal Images Group via Most of Henri's money comes from land

Controversy was generated in 2006 when the late Grand Duchess Joséphine-Charlotte's jewels were put up for auction, with some citizens decrying their "national heritage" being put on sale. Henri later withdrew the items from sale.

Rich royals

Although Grand Duke Henri has an impressive wealth, this is nothing compared to Thailand's King Vajiralongkorn, who is believed to be worth up to $43 billion, mostly secured through investments.

© NurPhoto via Getty Images The Palace of Luxembourg has disputed Henri's wealth

Henri also faces close competition from Liechtenstein's Prince Hans-Adam for the claim of Europe's richest royal. While some estimates have Hans-Adam below Henri's wealth, others put him clear of the Luxembourgish monarch by $3 billion.

The Palace has previously denied the wealth of the family. In 2019, after a report from Business Insider named Henri as Europe's richest royal, a statement was released reading: "The figures published for years in certain publications regarding the wealth of the Grand Ducal Court are pure fantasy. In reality, the said wealth amounts to only a tiny percentage of the figures recently peddled."

Future of the wealth

Henri is currently preparing to abdicate from the throne, where he will be succeeded by his eldest son, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume. Back in October, Henri appointed Guillaume as Lieutenant-Representative, allowing him to take over most of the monarch's constitutional powers.

© WireImage Henri is in the process of abdicating

It is currently unclear how Guillaume will inherit his father's wealth and whether he will become Europe's richest monarch when the abdication takes place.