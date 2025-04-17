King Charles releases personal statement ahead of family reunion

King Charles has released a personal message ahead of his upcoming reunion with his family over the Easter holidays.

In a message released by Buckingham Palace, the King said: "One of the puzzles of our humanity is how we are capable of both great cruelty and great kindness. This paradox of human life runs through the Easter story and in the scenes that daily come before our eyes — at one moment, terrible images of human suffering and, in another, heroic acts in war torn countries where humanitarians of every kind risk their own lives to protect the lives of others.

© Shutterstock The King shared some personal words

"A few weeks ago, I met many such people at a reception in Buckingham Palace and felt a profound sense of admiration for their resilience, courage and compassion. On Maundy Thursday, Jesus knelt and washed the feet of many of those who would abandon Him."

He continued: "His humble action was a token of His love that knew no bounds or boundaries and is central to Christian belief. The love He showed when He walked the Earth reflected the Jewish ethic of caring for the stranger and those in need, a deep human instinct echoed in Islam and other religious traditions, and in the hearts of all who seek the good of others.

© Getty Images The monarch reflected on his Christian faith

"The abiding message of Easter is that God so loved the world — the whole world — that He sent His son to live among us to show us how to love one another, and to lay down His own life for others in a love that proved stronger than death. There are three virtues that the world still needs — faith, hope and love. 'And the greatest of these is love'."

LISTEN: How Prince Harry found out about King Charles's health scare

The monarch concluded: "It is with these timeless truths in my mind, and my heart, that I wish you all a blessed and peaceful Easter."

© Getty Images Charles and Camilla will be in Durham on Thursday

For Maundy Thursday, Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, will travel to Durham, where they will be due to meet with invited guests and distribute the 'Maundy money'.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

The trip will come ahead of their wider family reunion, with Buckingham Palace confirming on 11 April that Charles and Camilla will be accompanied by members of the royal family at the Easter Matins service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on 20 April.

© Getty Images Charles and Camilla will reunite with other family members later in the week

The Waleses missed the service last year as Easter fell just days after the Princess revealed her shock cancer diagnosis in an emotional video message.