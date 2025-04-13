King Charles and Queen Camilla are all smiles in matching outfits as they attend church service in Scotland 

King Charles and Queen Camilla appeared in high spirits on Sunday as they attended a church service near Balmoral wearing matching tartan outfits.

Ahead of the service, the royal couple were spotted exiting their car outside the granite Crathie Kirk, which is located near Charles' sprawling Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire.

© Getty Images Camilla was pictured waving as she arrived at Crathie Kirk

During the service Charles and Camilla listened to a new piece of music created by composer Professor Paul Mealor which had been created in a special nod to their milestone 20th wedding anniversary.

Titled 'The Weather of My Being,' the piece is made up of three anniversary songs, with each designed to reflect a different aspect of enduring love.

© Getty Images Charles and Camilla attended a service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral

Paul has created music for an array of royal events including Prince William and Princess Kate's wedding, several of the monarch's birthdays, and his coronation which took place in May 2023.

The couple's actual anniversary on Wednesday fell during their state visit to Italy. During their tour, they met with the convalescing Pope at the Vatican and enjoyed a state banquet in their honour.

For Sunday's church service, Her Majesty wore a vivid blue wool coat complete with a green tartan collar. She wore the statement garment layered over a ruffled cream blouse and carried a green leather bag for a spring-ready look.

© Getty Images Her Majesty looked smart dressed in a blue tartan coat

As for accessories, Camilla, 77, rocked a scarlet beret-style hat adorned with two striking feathers. She wore her sandy-hued locks in a flippy style and highlighted her features with a rosy palette of makeup.

His Majesty, meanwhile, looked his usual dapper self dressed in a green tweed coat and a tartan kilt crafted from the King Charles III tartan - a new variety of cloth designed by the Scottish Tartans Authority in 2023.

© Getty Images The monarch recently requested a new tartan design

The colourful design was created to mark the coronation and in recognition of the King's strong support in preserving the culture and traditions of Highland dress and Scottish tartans.

Charles and Camilla's Italy state visit

Charles and Camilla's Scottish outing comes after their four-day state visit to Italy and the Vatican. During their historic visit, the pair carried out a number of engagements including a meeting with the Pope, a trip to Ravenna, and a black-tie banquet in Rome's Quirinale Palace.

© Getty Images The King and Queen at the State Banquet in Rome

"Their Majesties will do something intangible but priceless," said Lord Llewellyn ahead of their arrival. "Their visit will strengthen the closeness between our nations in a way that only they can, creating memories that will last a generation.

"Their love for Italy and all things Italian - things Italians cherish, culture, food, heritage - resonates very, very deeply. The State Visit brings together, quite simply, the best of Italy and the best of Britain, the closest of friends, allies and partners."

