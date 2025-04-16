Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William and Kate Middleton prepare for big reunion with King Charles - details
Kate, William and Charles during Qatar state visit© Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales prepare for big reunion with King Charles 

Prince William and Kate are enjoying the Easter holidays with their children

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The King and Queen are gearing up to celebrate Easter this week with two major outings – Royal Maundy and the annual Sunday church service.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on 11 April that Charles, 76, and Camilla, 77, will be accompanied by members of the royal family at the Easter Matins service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on 20 April.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are tipped to be among the royals in attendance, having been regulars at the gathering in the past.

It comes after the King and Queen recently returned from their four-day state visit to Italy.

Queen Camilla walking with King Charles© Getty Images
The King and Queen at a state banquet in Rome

Other royals who have also attended the Easter Sunday service in the past include extended family members, such as the King's nieces, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall.

In recent years, Prince William and Kate have also been joined by their three children – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall, accompanied by Mia, 9, and Lena, 4, arrive with the Prince and Princess of Wales and other members of the Royal Family to attend the Easter Sunday church service at St George's Chapel© Getty
Extended members of the royal family usually join the Easter festivities

The Waleses missed the service last year as Easter fell just days after the Princess revealed her shock cancer diagnosis in an emotional video message. After undergoing preventative chemotherapy last year, Kate confirmed in January that she is now in remission from the disease.

Kate wearing green coat at St Patrick's Day parade© Getty
The Princess of Wales at the St Patrick's Day parade on 17 March

The royal mother-of-three has been making a gradual return to her duties in recent months, with her last public appearance at the St Patrick's Day parade with the Irish Guards on 17 March.

Family break

William and Kate are currently out of the limelight as they spend time with their children during the Easter school holidays.

The Prince and his eldest son, Prince George, were among the football fans to support Aston Villa in their Champions League quarter-finals, at the away leg in Paris on 9 April, and at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham on 15 April.

Prince William with Prince George and Duke of Westminster at Villa match© Getty Images
William and George were joined by the Duke of Westminster at the Villa match on 15 April

Kensington Palace also shared a moving video of Kate talking about her connection to nature, as she took a walk with a Scout group in the Lake District.

The footage, which was filmed in March, shows the Princess dressed in a baker boy hat with a bomber jacket, knitwear and jeans, as she spoke with Chief Scout Dwayne Fields.

Kate Middleton with Chief Scout Dwayne Fields© Kensington Palace
The Princess with Chief Scout Dwayne Fields

As the pair walked through the woodlands, Kate said: "I find it a very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection I suppose, these environments.

"Not everyone has that same relationship perhaps with nature, but it is so therefore meaningful for me as a place to balance and find a sort of sense of peace and reconnection in what is otherwise a very busy world."

