King Charles makes return to royal tradition after missing last year's due to cancer treatment

The King and Queen were in good spirits as they attended the Maundy Thursday service at Durham Cathedral ahead of Easter celebrations with the royal family.

Charles, 76, dressed smartly in a morning suit waved to the crowds who had gathered outside as he and his wife Camilla, 77, arrived at the church.

It comes after His Majesty missed last year's ceremony while he was receiving treatment for cancer.

Watch their arrival below...

WATCH: King Charles and Queen Camilla attend Royal Maundy service

The Royal Maundy ceremony is a major fixture on the royal calendar, where the monarch, who is the head of the Church of England, presents specially minted coins to people recognised for their community service.

Ahead of the outing, the King released a moving Easter message, in which he hailed love as an important virtue across religions and one that the world "still needs".

1/ 4 © Getty Warm welcome Although there was a small group of protestors, a large cheering crowd had gathered outside Durham Cathedral to welcome the King and Queen upon arrival.

2/ 4 © Getty Inside the cathedral As Their Majesties took their seats inside Durham Cathedral for the ceremony, they were pictured sharing a lighthearted joke. The outing comes just a week after the couple marked their 20th wedding anniversary during their four-day state visit to Italy.

3/ 4 © Getty Images The King then handed out Maundy Money to 76 men and 76 women – one for each year of his life – to thank them for their "outstanding Christian service". The recipients were presented with two purses, one red and one white, containing Maundy Money.

4/ 4 © Getty Camilla's look The Queen looked elegant in a green dress with a matching hat and a black caped jacket for the service. She also toted her black quilted Chanel bag.