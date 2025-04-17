Princess Isabella just wore a seriously unique 85-year-old gift from grandmother Queen Margrethe

Princess Isabella of Denmark's celebrations for her upcoming 18th birthday are well underway, including the Danish royal family's attendance at a spectacular concert, but on Wednesday, the family stepped out for a separate occasion.

Queen Margrethe, the grandmother of the Princess of Denmark, turned 85 and the special concert by the Royal Life Guards Band and Princess Benedikte was incredible.

© Shutterstock Princess Isabella was seen wearing the gift from Queen Margrethe at the latter's 85th birthday celebration

However, Princess Isabella wore an incredibly sentimental item to the celebrations, and it has a rich history connected to the family – especially as it was a gift from Queen Margrethe herself.

Princess Isabella's brooch

The brooch, which came from Queen Margrethe's private collection, was first given to the daughter of King Frederik and Queen Mary in 2007 as a christening gift.

When christened, Princess Isabella was given her grandmother's name as one of her middle names, the brooch, and a handwritten note that, when translated, reads: "To Isabella, from Grandma, baptism 1 July 2007. I received this piece of jewellery for my baptism on 14 May 1940 from my grandmother Queen Alexandrine."

A gorgeous petite jewel, with an incredibly unique triangular shape, the piece features three brilliant diamonds circling a white pearl, with a pendant showing off more diamonds and a pink pearl drop.

© Getty Images Princess Isabella wore the brooch to Prince Joachim's 50th birthday dinner party in 2019

Princess Isabella was first seen wearing the brooch out and about at her uncle Prince Joachim's 50th birthday celebrations in 2019.

© Getty Princess Isabella also wore the brooch to her confirmation in 2022

She was seen wearing it again on the day of her confirmation three years later, on 30 April 2022.

The brooch's royal history

Originally, this beautiful brooch belonged to Queen Alexandrine of Denmark, who was pictured wearing it multiple times. Though it is unknown exactly when she received the piece, it is widely believed that it was made around the beginning of the 1900s.

Queen Alexandrine later gave it as a gift to her granddaughter, Queen Margrethe, as a christening gift in 1940, during an incredibly turbulent period of Danish royal history: the German army had occupied Denmark in the Second World War not long before.

© Alamy Stock Photo Queen Margrethe wearing the brooch as a pendant with her mother

At her christening, Margrethe had been given her grandmother's name as a middle name, a tradition which her son King Frederik and his wife Queen Mary continued with Princess Isabella.

Margrethe wore the jewel on various occasions, sometimes as a pendant and sometimes as a brooch, before she gave it to her own granddaughter more than sixty years later.

