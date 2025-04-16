Princess Catharina-Amalia debuts tiara she played dress-up in as a little girl

Princess Catharina-Amalia sparkled in a tiara that she played dress-up in as a little girl, as she joined parents, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, at a state banquet on Tuesday night.

The Dutch royal, 21, debuted the Mellerio Ruby Parure Tiara, which was made for Queen Emma by French jewellers, Mellerio dits Meller, in 1888, according to the Court Jeweller.

The Dutch royal palace shared a previously unseen photograph of Catharina-Amalia, aged nine, trying on the diamond and ruby headpiece in her mother's dressing room.

The image was released to mark the royal's 18th birthday in 2021 and the release of an authorised biography about her life so far and her future destiny as Queen.

"I love tiaras," the Princess told author Claudia de Breij for the book. "Show me a tiara, and I'll know where it came from. I can recognise all the tiaras of Europe. I used to put them on from my mother. Then there would be one on her make-up table and I would have it directly on my head."

© RVD Catharina-Amalia trying on the Mellerio Ruby Parure Tiara at the age of nine

Catharina-Amalia opted for a lavender gown from British brand, Safiyaa London, as the Dutch royals hosted the Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam.

© Getty Princess Catharina Amalia wore the Mellerio Ruby tiara for the first time publicly

The caped style, which is fast-becoming the royal's signature look, is the same one as a blue version seen on the Duchess of Sussex for her tour of Fiji in 2018.

© Getty Images The Dutch royals posed for a photograph with the Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman

Catharina-Amalia also sported ruby earrings, a brooch and a bracelet from the same collection of jewels.

Her blonde locks were pulled back from her face and styled in loose waves, and she opted for shimmering eye makeup and pink lipstick.

© Getty Images Princess Catharina-Amalia will one day be Queen

Since making her tiara debut in the Dutch Star Button tiara in 2022, Catharina-Amalia has also worn the Ruby Peacock parure and Queen Emma of the Netherlands' sapphire tiara.

The royal is currently studying for a degree in Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics at the University of Amsterdam.

Queen Maxima's state banquet look

Queen Maxima last wore the Mellerio Ruby Parure Tiara at a state banquet at the Royal Palace last December when the Dutch royals hosted President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal.

© Getty Images Queen Maxima wearing the Wurttemberg Ornate Pearl Tiara

On Tuesday night, Maxima, 53, looked elegant in a bespoke embroidered gown by Pakistani designer, Mahpara Khan, which she first wore to Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan's wedding in 2023.

She teamed it with the Wurttemberg Ornate Pearl tiara, a five-string pearl necklace and matching earrings.

