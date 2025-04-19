Queen Mary and Princess Isabella featured in adorable never-before-seen family photos to mark incredible milestone

Princess Isabella turns 18 on 21 April and in honour of her upcoming milestone the Danish royal family shared a slew of never-before-seen photos of the Princess.

As well as adorable baby photos Isabella, Queen Mary also makes an appearance most notably in a series of special black and white snaps which show her giving her daughter a piggy-back.

Other sweet moments show the mother-daughter duo posing for a close-up selfie as well as being dressed up to the nines behind the scenes at their royal home.

Alongside the photos were the words: "Small glimpses from childhood to 18 years. In honour of Her Royal Highness Princess Isabella's 18th birthday on Monday, Their Majesties The King and Queen are sharing a selection of memories from the family's digital photo album."

Other moments featured in the collage showed Isabella with her siblings, Prince Chrisitan, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, as well as her father King Frederick.

Fans had questions

It's safe to say the photos delighted Princess Isabella's fans who took to the comments section with sweet messages for the royal.

"What a nice Collage to celebrate the Princess," one penned. Meanwhile, a second added: "Happy birthday, Your Royal Highness!"

© Shutterstock The Princess is set to turn 18 on 21 April

However a third couldn't help but notice King Frederick's tattoos in one photo of him and Isabella enjoying a swim and asked: "The King's got a tattoo?" to which another replied: "Yes he has a couple."

Unlike with the British monarchy where tattoos are not usually permitted, it is more common for royals from other countries to have tattoos. King Frederick's father King Frederick IX reportedly had nine of his own!

Princess Isabella's birthday celebrations

On Tuesday, Isabella was the belle of the ball at her birthday concert which saw her and her family members attend the Royal Danish Theatre in Copenhagen.

The birthday girl looked beautiful wearing a stunning navy blue tulle gown with silver embroidery on the back.

© Shutterstock King Frederik, Queen Mary, Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine at a birthday performance at the Royal Danish Theatre

Isabella set the tone with her gorgeous navy blue number, her sister Princess Josephine following suit and wearing a blue jumpsuit with caped sequin sleeves.

Queen Mary was the picture of elegance wearing a black satin off-the-shoulder top with an embellished skirt.

Meanwhile, Isabella's brothers looked incredibly smart wearing tuxedos, Christian in a velvet navy blue ensemble whilst Vincent kept it classic in black.

As well as her parents and siblings, other members of the family joined her for the celebration including King Frederik's mother, Queen Margrethe, Prince Joachim's sons, Count Felix and Count Nikolai, and Queen Mary's sister, Jane Stephens.