Princess Isabella is the belle of the ball at glitzy outing with Danish royals

The Danish royals and their extended family turned out to celebrate Princess Isabella's 18th birthday at a glitzy concert.

Proud parents, King Frederik and Queen Mary, posed for photographs with their four children on the red carpet as they arrived at the Royal Danish Theatre in Copenhagen on Tuesday night.

Birthday girl Princess Isabella was the belle of the ball in a glittering navy tulle gown with silver embroidery on the back.

Her younger sister, Princess Josephine, 14, matched her in a blue jumpsuit with caped sequin sleeves, while Queen Mary, 53, looked elegant in a black satin off-the-shoulder top with an embellished skirt.

Meanwhile, King Frederik, 56, and his sons, Crown Prince Christian, 19, and Prince Vincent, 14, looked smart in tuxedos.

Family members joined them for the celebration including King Frederik's mother, Queen Margrethe, Prince Joachim's sons, Count Felix and Count Nikolai, and Queen Mary's sister, Jane Stephens.

Princess Isabella's actual birthday falls on 21st April. Last week, the Danish royals attended a special event in her honour at Aarhus City Hall, which showcased talent from local youth organisations.

See all of the best photos from the concert…

1/ 7 © Shutterstock All together The Danish royals were reunited to celebrate Princess Isabella's coming of age. Crown Prince Christian made the trip to Copenhagen from Antvorskov barracks in Slagelse, where he is currently undergoing military training. King Frederik, Queen Mary and all four of their children made quite the glamorous entrance on the red carpet.

2/ 7 © Shutterstock Proud mother Queen Mary beamed as she proudly looked at her daughter Isabella. As well as her shimmering ballgown, the princess sported a pair of her mother's diamond pendant earrings, purchased from Bruun Rasmussen Auctioneers in 2017. Mary previously wore the jewels to Crown Prince Christian's 18th birthday celebrations in 2023.

3/ 7 © Shutterstock Birthday dress Isabella's beautiful dress was a princess-style ballgown with draped detailing across the bodice. She wore her brunette locks in a sleek bun, opting for a smoky blue eye makeup look with gloss on her lips. The dress code did not call for a tiara on this occasion. Isabella is yet to make her tiara debut, but according to BILLED-BLADET, she may be gifted one on her actual birthday.

4/ 7 © Shutterstock Queen Mary's look Queen Mary brought back a Malene Birger ensemble she first debuted in 2007 - the year Isabella was born. The Australian-born royal also chose to wear the necklace, earrings, brooch and bracelet from the Danish Ruby Parure – the first set of major jewels she wore before her wedding to then Crown Prince Frederik in May 2004.



5/ 7 © Shutterstock The former queen Queen Margrethe stepped out to support her granddaughter on her big night - the day before her 85th birthday on 16 April Her Majesty, who abdicated in January 2024 in favour of her son Frederik, donned a magenta lace gown with a furry stole.

6/ 7 © Shutterstock Great-aunts Queen Margrethe's sister, Queen Anne-Marie of Greece and Princess Benedikte, were among the family members in attendance.

7/ 7 © Shutterstock Royal cousins While Prince Joachim and his wife, Princess Marie, were absent from the bash - Joachim's sons, Count Felix and Count Nikolai, made a dapper appearance. Joachim and Marie reside in Washington D.C. in the US with their children, Count Henrik and Countess Athena.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB