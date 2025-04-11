Princess Isabella is her mother Queen Mary's double for milestone family celebration 

The Danish royals were out in force on Friday for the start of Princess Isabella's 18th birthday celebrations.

King Frederik and Queen Mary's second child, who will officially mark her milestone age on 21 April, was the image of her mother in a pale blue power suit.

The event at Aarhus City Hall saw musical performances, dancers and a fashion show organised by local youth talent.

It was previously confirmed by Aarhus Municipality that the budget for the celebration cost 290,000 kroner (£32,542), including 63,000 kroner (£7,075) for catering and drinks for 300 guests.

As well as her parents, Isabella was also joined by her younger siblings, 14-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

The only missing family member was King Frederik and Queen Mary's eldest child, Crown Prince Christian, 19, who is currently undergoing military training with the Grand Hussar Regiment at Antvorskov barracks in Slagelse.

See all of the photos from Isabella's day.

1/ 5 © Shutterstock What a greeting! A large crowd gathered outside Aarhus City Hall to greet the Danish royals. Princess Isabella, who looked beautiful in a pale blue suit by one of Queen Mary's go-to designers, Soeren Le Schmidt, smiled and waved at members of the public. The Princess was also given a posy of bright red flowers.

2/ 5 © Shutterstock Family outing Meanwhile, Mary, 53, and her youngest daughter, Josephine, matched in white coats, while Frederik, 56, and his son, Vincent, both sported suits. Hasn't he got tall?!



3/ 5 © Shutterstock Milestone moment During the engagement, Isabella delivered her first official speech, recalling her fond childhood memories from Aarhus. "It makes me really happy to be celebrated in a city that has great meaning to me and my family," she said. "Here I have celebrated Christmas and Easter, taken walks in the garden and by the water, and enjoyed myself in the Old Town since I was little."

4/ 5 © Shutterstock Special gift The princess was also given an incredible gift from the municipality of Aarhus - a 14 karat gold bracelet by local goldsmith, Trine Wilkens. The palace is yet to confirm Isabella's future plans as she prepares to finish her high school studies at Øregård Gymnasium.

5/ 5 © L Hansen/dana press/Shutterstock Surprise The royals reacted as acrobats and gymnasts unveiled a special birthday banner on the roof of City Hall as the event concluded.

