Princess Isabella is her mother Queen Mary's double for milestone family celebration 

The only missing family member was King Frederik and Queen Mary's eldest child, Crown Prince Christian, 19, who is currently undergoing military training with the Grand Hussar Regiment at Antvorskov barracks in Slagelse.
A large crowd gathered outside Aarhus City Hall to greet the Danish royals. Princess Isabella, who looked beautiful in a pale blue suit by one of Queen Mary's go-to designers, Soeren Le Schmidt, smiled and waved at members of the public.
The Princess was also given a posy of bright red flowers.
Meanwhile, Mary, 53, and her youngest daughter, Josephine, matched in white coats, while Frederik, 56, and his son, Vincent, both sported suits. Hasn't he got tall?!
During the engagement, Isabella delivered her first official speech, recalling her fond childhood memories from Aarhus.
"It makes me really happy to be celebrated in a city that has great meaning to me and my family," she said. "Here I have celebrated Christmas and Easter, taken walks in the garden and by the water, and enjoyed myself in the Old Town since I was little."
The princess was also given an incredible gift from the municipality of Aarhus - a 14 karat gold bracelet by local goldsmith, Trine Wilkens.
The palace is yet to confirm Isabella's future plans as she prepares to finish her high school studies at Øregård Gymnasium.
The royals reacted as acrobats and gymnasts unveiled a special birthday banner on the roof of City Hall as the event concluded.
