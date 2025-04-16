King Frederik, Queen Mary and their towering children reappear after glamorous night out

King Frederik and Queen Mary reappeared with their family in public, the morning after attending a spectacular concert in honour of their daughter Princess Isabella's upcoming 18th birthday.

The Danish royals turned out to mark Queen Margrethe's 85th birthday at their country abode, Fredensborg Palace on Wednesday.

King Frederik and Queen Mary were joined at the celebration by all four of their children – Crown Prince Christian, 19, Princess Isabella, who turns 18 on Monday, and 14-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Clad in a checked coat, Queen Margrethe stood centre-stage on the steps of the palace surrounded by her family, including her grandchildren and her sisters, Queen Anne-Marie of Greece and Princess Benedikte.

Margrethe, who abdicated as queen in January 2024, was treated to a special concert by the Royal Life Guards Band in the Inner Palace at Fredensborg.

See all of the photos…

1/ 7 © Shutterstock Four-legged friend Queen Margrethe was also joined by another close companion – her beloved dachshund, Tilia. But the pooch was not content with posing for photographs for too long, with King Frederik forced to retrieve the pup after she ran down the steps.



2/ 7 © Shutterstock Stylish family King Frederik, Queen Mary and their children waved to the gathering crowd and media as they emerged from the palace. Mary, 53, looked elegant in a paisley-printed Zimmermann blouse with navy high-waister trousers, while Isabella opted for a bold purple blazer teamed with a white wrap blouse and a black A-line skirt. Josephine wore a tweed blazer over a black floral dress while her brothers matched her father in suits.



3/ 7 © Shutterstock Caring grandson There was a sweet moment as Crown Prince Christian linked arms with his grandmother Margrethe to escort her gently down the steps of the palace. The heir to the Danish throne is currently training with the Guard Hussar Regiment in Slagelse. The former queen has often used a walking cane since undergoing major back surgery in 2023.



4/ 7 © Shutterstock Family reunion Prince Joachim's sons, Count Nikolai, 25, and Count Felix, 22, (far left), were also present for their grandmother's birthday celebrations. The brothers were among the guests at their cousin Princess Isabella's birthday soiree at the Royal Danish Theatre in Copenhagen on Tuesday night.



5/ 7 © ODGAARD/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Cheering crowd Standing behind Queen Margrethe were her sisters, Princess Benedikte, 80, and Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, 78. The Danish royals posed for photographs on the steps and waved to the adoring crowds, who were carrying flags.



6/ 7 © The Royal House Official portraits Hours before her public birthday celebration, the Danish royal palace shared two new portraits of Queen Margrethe, taken at Fredensborg Palace.

7/ 7 © The Royal House Sentimental jewels Margrethe sported a high-neck purple dress with her daisy diamond brooch and matching earrings. The brooch originally belonged to Margrethe's mother, Ingrid of Sweden. It was passed down to Margrethe, who is affectionately known as 'Daisy'. A matching pair of earrings was gifted to her to mark her Golden Jubilee in 2022.



