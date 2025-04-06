Princess Eugenie's sons get VIP tour of King Charles' royal helicopter as he touches down in London – exclusive

King Charles surprised members of the public who were enjoying a stroll in central London on Sunday when he arrived at Kensington Palace via helicopter.

The monarch was spotted touching down inside the grounds of the palace, where he was immediately greeted by his niece Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank and his two sons August and Ernest.

© Instagram Jack Brooksbank was a hands-on dad for his latest outing with sons August and Ernest

After Charles, who was dressed in a grey suit, departed via car, hands-on dad Jack escorted four excited children, including his two sons, to the red helicopter. Soaking up the sunshine, the royal kids spent around ten minutes observing the impressive chopper, just out of view from the crowds forming.

A source told HELLO! that "lots of onlookers" watched August and Ernest's exclusive up-close look at the royal helicopter. After their brief tour, Jack shared a sweet moment with his sons, ruffling their hair and chatting close to their ears as they walked back to Kensington Palace.

© Getty Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and their two sons have a home in Kensington

Captivated by the King's mode of transportation, the young royals continued "watching from the house" as it took off again, waiting for it to disappear into the sky before retreating to privacy.

Jack and Eugenie's home

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank keep Ivy Cottage very private

Jack and Eugenie are enjoying some family time in the UK, where they stay at their private UK residence, Ivy Cottage on the Kensington Palace grounds.

© Instagram The family split their time between the UK and Portugal

They tend to keep their three-bedroom grace-and-favour property away from the spotlight, but fans have had rare glimpses inside from Eugenie's family photos and Prince Harry's video with Ed Sheeran.

However, the family also spend a lot of time at their Portuguese home in Comporta as Jack is working with property tycoon Mike Meldman, managing a 300-home development in the area.

Charles' health

King Charles' fleeting appearance comes just one week after his "brief" hospital visit due to side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment on Thursday 27 March.

He momentarily stepped back from the royal spotlight and postponed some engagements in Birmingham after he required "a short period of observation in hospital," Buckingham Palace said.

© Getty Images King Charles briefly stepped back from royal duties after being hospitalised in March

It was thought that he travelled to his beloved royal residence, Highgrove Estate in Gloucestershire - one of his most cherished properties situated on 900 acres of gardens.

HELLO!'s Online Royal Editor, Danielle Stacey, explained the King's fondness for his country home.

"Highgrove was acquired by Charles in 1980, when it had only a kitchen garden, an overgrown copse, some pastureland and a few hollow oaks. He has since poured his heart and soul into transforming the gardens around the house.

"Much like the Princess of Wales has said that nature has been her family's sanctuary, particularly during her own cancer journey, no doubt Highgrove is a place of solace for the King.

"He has long held a passion for the environment and loves long daily walks, and this is a place where he can truly be at ease away from the public."

However, Charles' break did not last long, and he was quickly back to royal engagements, including hosting a special community music reception at Windsor Castle.