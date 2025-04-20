Prince William, Princess Kate and more royals who missed the Easter Sunday service 

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William, Kate Middleton and more royals who missed the Easter Sunday service
Members of The Royal Family including King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the traditional Easter Sunday Matins Church Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle© Max Mumby

King Charles and Queen Camilla led the royals at St George's Chapel

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
9 minutes ago
The royals were out in full force as they attended a church service at Windsor Castle on Easter Sunday.

King Charles and Queen Camilla led the royals towards St George's Chapel, and were pictured beaming and waving at well-wishers who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the monarch with his family. 

King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave at the crowd as they arrive © Alamy Stock Photo
King Charles III and Queen Camilla were pictured waving as they arrived at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle

Charles, 76, and Camilla, 77, were joined by various members of the royal family including the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and York sisters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

In comparison to previous years, however, the service was somewhat scaled-down, with several key royal absences.

Sir Timothy Laurence kisses the Duchess of Edinburgh as they arrive at church© Max Mumby
Sir Timothy Laurence greeted the Duchess of Edinburgh as they arrived at church

Among those who were notably missing from the church outing were the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are currently on their school holidays.

While the Wales family are regulars at the annual service, this year, the family-of-five are spending the Easter weekend at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

William and Kate smile at each other in Swansea© Getty Images
The Waleses are spending the Easter weekend at Anmer Hall

They also missed the annual service last year after Kate, who is now in remission, was diagnosed with cancer.

Zara and Mike Tindall also usually join the royals at Easter, but this year, they were a no-show. The former Olympian last attended the Mattins service in 2023 with her two daughters Mia and Lena.

Mia Tindall, Mike Tindall, Zara Tindall and Lena Tindall attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England© Getty Images
The Tindall clan last attended the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel in 2023

Also missing King Charles's family gathering this year were Zara's brother Peter Phillips, as well as Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward's daughter, Lady Louise, who is currently studying at St Andrew's University.

Sarah Chatto's two sons, Samuel and Arthur, were also absent.

Family gathering

For this year's gathering, King Charles was also joined by his brother the Duke of York and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York.

It marked Prince Andrew's first public appearance since he skipped the annual Christmas gathering in Sandringham with the royals amid the controversy surrounding his links to an alleged Chinese spy.

Prince Edward and his son James arrived together© Max Mumby
Prince Edward and his son James arrived together

Elsewhere, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attended with their son James, Earl of Wessex, who looked smart dressed in a navy suit and a red tie, while Princess Anne was accompanied by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Style sisters

Princess Eugenie stunned in an all white look alongside her husband Jack Brooksbank© Max Mumby
Princess Eugenie stunned in head-to-toe white alongside her husband Jack Brooksbank

At the service, sister duo Eugenie and Beatrice galloped ahead in the style stakes. 

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edo Mapelli-Mozzi© Max Mumby
Princess Beatrice was joined by her husband Edo Mapelli-Mozzi

Beatrice, 36, embodied spring in a bottle green coat dress and a chunky headband, while Eugenie looked picture-perfect in a cream trench coat which she paired with a suede clutch, nude pumps and a veiled white hat.

