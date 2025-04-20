Prince William, Princess Kate and more royals who missed the Easter Sunday service 

The royals were out in full force as they attended a church service at Windsor Castle on Easter Sunday.

King Charles and Queen Camilla led the royals towards St George's Chapel, and were pictured beaming and waving at well-wishers who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the monarch with his family.

© Alamy Stock Photo King Charles III and Queen Camilla were pictured waving as they arrived at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle

Charles, 76, and Camilla, 77, were joined by various members of the royal family including the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and York sisters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

In comparison to previous years, however, the service was somewhat scaled-down, with several key royal absences.

© Max Mumby Sir Timothy Laurence greeted the Duchess of Edinburgh as they arrived at church

Among those who were notably missing from the church outing were the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are currently on their school holidays.

While the Wales family are regulars at the annual service, this year, the family-of-five are spending the Easter weekend at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

© Getty Images The Waleses are spending the Easter weekend at Anmer Hall

They also missed the annual service last year after Kate, who is now in remission, was diagnosed with cancer.

Zara and Mike Tindall also usually join the royals at Easter, but this year, they were a no-show. The former Olympian last attended the Mattins service in 2023 with her two daughters Mia and Lena.

© Getty Images The Tindall clan last attended the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel in 2023

Also missing King Charles's family gathering this year were Zara's brother Peter Phillips, as well as Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward's daughter, Lady Louise, who is currently studying at St Andrew's University.

Sarah Chatto's two sons, Samuel and Arthur, were also absent.

Family gathering

For this year's gathering, King Charles was also joined by his brother the Duke of York and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York.

It marked Prince Andrew's first public appearance since he skipped the annual Christmas gathering in Sandringham with the royals amid the controversy surrounding his links to an alleged Chinese spy.

© Max Mumby Prince Edward and his son James arrived together

Elsewhere, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attended with their son James, Earl of Wessex, who looked smart dressed in a navy suit and a red tie, while Princess Anne was accompanied by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Style sisters

© Max Mumby Princess Eugenie stunned in head-to-toe white alongside her husband Jack Brooksbank

At the service, sister duo Eugenie and Beatrice galloped ahead in the style stakes.

© Max Mumby Princess Beatrice was joined by her husband Edo Mapelli-Mozzi

Beatrice, 36, embodied spring in a bottle green coat dress and a chunky headband, while Eugenie looked picture-perfect in a cream trench coat which she paired with a suede clutch, nude pumps and a veiled white hat.