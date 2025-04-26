Princess Anne reportedly suffers painful 'injury' after 'accident' at Gatcombe Park Estate

Princess Anne, 74, has reportedly suffered a painful injury after an incident at her Gatcombe Park Estate in Gloucestershire.

The injury became evident when she appeared at the Easter Sunday church service, visibly hobbling and using an umbrella for support.

Easter Sunday incident

© Getty The Princess Royal attends the Australia National Service at Lone Pine Cemetery on the Gallipoli Peninsula

Anne accompanied her brother, King Charles, to the Easter service but was clearly in discomfort. Witnesses noticed that she leaned heavily on an umbrella and appeared reluctant to linger after the service.

Social media users observed Anne quickly leaving the church, avoiding pleasantries with the Dean of Windsor, instead heading straight to her vehicle. Her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, remained behind briefly to speak with church officials.

Nature of the injury

© Getty Sir Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, depart after attending the Easter Sunday church service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

Although Buckingham Palace has not issued an official statement, sources confirmed to The Mail that Anne had sustained a bruised leg. The exact circumstances of the accident at Gatcombe Park remain unclear, and no further details have been provided.

A source close to Anne commented: "As ever, she just keeps going without fuss or fanfare."

Previous accident raises concerns

© Getty Princess Royal Anne delivers a speech during the commemoration ceremony, held for the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign

This incident comes just ten months after Anne suffered a severe concussion at the same estate. Last year’s accident, which occurred in June, saw her hospitalised in the intensive care unit of Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

During that earlier accident, Anne reportedly set out to feed her chickens but later admitted she had no memory of what happened. Doctors speculated her injuries might have been caused by an encounter with a horse.

Princess Anne's resilience

© Getty Ceremony is being held at the New Zealand Monument on the Gallipoli Peninsula as part of the the 110th anniversary of Canakkale Land Battles, in Canakkale, Turkiye

Despite concerns over her health, Anne continues to uphold a demanding schedule. Shortly after her recent injury, she travelled to Turkey for commemorations marking the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign.

Anne participated in multiple events, including a dawn memorial service at Anzac Cove and meetings with senior figures from New Zealand and Australia. Her dedication to royal duties mirrors the commitment demonstrated by her late parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Commitment to royal duties

© Getty Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends the celebrations for Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey

Anne is widely known as the hardest-working member of the Royal Family, having carried out 474 engagements last year alone. In interviews, she has repeatedly dismissed the idea of retirement, insisting: "Retirement really isn't an option."

Her injury highlights broader concerns about the ageing working royals, many of whom are now in their seventies and eighties. Yet Anne's steadfast approach exemplifies her determination and resilience in fulfilling royal responsibilities.

Anne’s reflections on previous accident

© Getty Images The Princess Royal donned her go-to green patterned coat, a wardrobe staple since at least 2013

In February, Anne revisited Southmead Hospital to thank the medical team who treated her after her severe concussion. She acknowledged her lack of memory surrounding the event, noting it was "useful" to speak with medical professionals to better understand what happened.

Anne candidly shared: "You have been filling in the blanks, which partly, from my perspective, is really useful to know how it happened, because I seriously don't have any idea."

Ongoing role amid royal challenges

© UK Press via Getty Images Princess Anne looked elegant in a green outfit

Princess Anne’s recent injury comes amid broader challenges for the Royal Family, particularly following King Charles' cancer diagnosis. Anne has stepped into an expanded role, undertaking additional duties to support her brother.

As the Royal Family continues its streamlined approach to engagements, Anne's resilience and dedication remain crucial. Her ability to manage such incidents discreetly underscores her commitment to service above personal comfort.

The Princess Royal’s latest injury serves as a reminder of her unwavering dedication, despite personal risks and health setbacks.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB