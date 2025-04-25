Princess Anne just made her feelings clear about Queen Camilla in surprising comment

Princess Anne, 74, has openly praised her sister-in-law Queen Camilla, highlighting the significant role Camilla plays in supporting King Charles.

The Princess Royal shared her candid views in a recent conversation with Tatler.

Anne's surprising comment

© Getty Queen Camilla with Princess Anne

Anne revealed her admiration for Camilla's understanding of her role and the positive impact it has on the King, 76. She explained: "Her understanding of her role and how much difference it makes to the King has been absolutely outstanding."

Anne continued, making her sentiments clear: "I'm sure lots of people do say to her what a difference she's made, but that is really true." The Princess Royal described Camilla, 77, as "incredibly generous and understanding."

A lasting romance

© Getty Queen Camilla with King Charles at The Braemar Gathering

Charles and Camilla recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary during a state visit to Italy. Their relationship has spanned 35 years, with Camilla consistently providing crucial support, particularly during challenging times such as Charles's succession to the throne, his cancer diagnosis, and the death of his mother.

Anne's comments underline the stability Camilla brings to the King's life. Camilla has been ensuring Charles maintains his health, encouraging him to eat lunch regularly despite his well-known reluctance, and encouraging him to unwind with walks at their Scottish retreat, Birkhall.

Camilla's romantic gesture

© Getty Queen Camilla with King Charles

During their recent Italian tour, Camilla paid a sweet tribute to their marriage. She appeared at the Italian Parliament in Rome wearing the same ivory Anna Valentine silk coat and dress that she wore for their civil wedding ceremony at Windsor's Guildhall on April 9, 2005.

This thoughtful gesture highlighted sustainability, a key theme of their state visit. The dress had additional embroidery by Beth Somerville, an alumna of Charles's charitable King's Foundation, yet retained its original elegance.

The secret to their enduring relationship

© Getty Images

Speaking candidly during the tour, Camilla reflected on their lasting partnership. She joked: "Twenty years, who could believe it was 20 years?" When asked about the secret behind their enduring marriage, she remarked: "I suppose it's just sort of friendship, really. Laughing at the same things, getting on with life. We are always going in different directions, like ships that pass in the night really."

Despite their busy schedules, Camilla revealed that she had planned a quiet celebration for their anniversary. She hinted at exchanging gifts privately, indicating she had a thoughtful gift of china, traditionally given for a 20th anniversary.

When asked jokingly if Charles, still undergoing weekly cancer treatment, might be gifted some time off, Camilla humorously responded: "Dream on! It would be very nice if we got a day off and went somewhere, but that was not going to happen!"

Anne's praise offers valuable insight into the royal family dynamic, highlighting Camilla's pivotal role behind the scenes.