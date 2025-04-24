Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence pictured during 'solemn' trip abroad 

The Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, arrived in Turkey on Thursday for a series of commemorative engagements.

Princess Anne, 74, began her visit at the Canakkale Martyrs' Memorial to mark the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli campaign.

In a speech, she hailed Turkish friends and emphasised the importance of passing on the tradition of remembering those who have fallen in war.

More than 100,000 troops died in an ill-fated campaign during the First World War by the UK and allies to capture the Dardanelles Strait in what is now north-west Turkey.

The assault in 1915 was intended to wound the then Ottoman Empire and cut off a key connecting water route between the Aegean Sea and the Black Sea, a move which would have also aided Russia.

1/ 5 © Alamy Stock Photo Anne's address During her speech, Anne said it was a "great and solemn honour" to attend the service, remembering the sacrifice on all sides of the "unforgiving campaign".



2/ 5 © Alamy Stock Photo Floral tribute To pay her respects, the Princess Royal laid red carnations on the graves of Turkish soldiers.



3/ 5 © Getty Sombre appearance Former royal naval officer Sir Tim donned a dark suit and displayed his military medals, while Anne sported a navy checked suit with a cream patterned scarf, and her gold and green Commonwealth War Graves Commission brooch. Anne is President of the organisation, principal function is to mark, record and maintain the graves and places of commemoration of Commonwealth of Nations military service members who died in the two World Wars.



4/ 5 © Getty Officials During the service, the couple were seated next to the Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon and Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn (right).



5/ 5 © Getty The King's tribute The Princess Royal laid a wreath on behalf of the King on the grave of Lieutenant Colonel Charles Doughty-Wylie VC of the Royal Welch Fusiliers - who was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross for service at Gallipoli. The card read: "Everlasting remembrance, Charles R".



On Friday, the Princess Royal is expected to attend a dawn service to mark the 110th anniversary of the landing of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps on the beaches of Gallipoli.

Anzac Day falls on 25 March and is marked across the two southern hemisphere countries.

Many from Australia and New Zealand have also travelled to Turkey for the anniversary.