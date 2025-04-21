Princess Anne makes a serious statement in coat from 12 years ago – and £33k jewel

Princess Anne dressed to impress when she attended the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor on Sunday alongside her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Supporting her brother King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla, the Princess Royal opted for a thrifty repeated outfit from her wardrobe for the special occasion.

© Getty Images Princess Anne dressed to impress when she attended the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor on Sunday

A lover of recycled fashion, the 74-year-old royal donned her go-to green patterned coat, a firm favourite in her wardrobe for at least 12 years.

The smart design, which she's had since at least 2013, boasts a woven geometric pattern, an asymmetrical collar and satin button detailing running down the front

She was last spotted wearing her statement outerwear to the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey last month.

© Getty Images The Princess Royal donned her go-to green patterned coat, a wardrobe staple since at least 2013

Colour coordinating to perfection, Princess Anne sported a jaunty pastel mint trilby and donned a pair of chunky suede boots and a coordinating black handbag.

Anne completed her Easter ensemble with her beloved gold ribbon brooch. The unique piece, which she first debuted in 1969, is another one of the eco-friendly royal’s most repeated items.

Princess Anne's statement brooch

© Getty Images Anne completed her Easter ensemble with her beloved gold ribbon brooch

Fine jewellery experts at UK retailer Steven Stone previously estimated the brooch would be worth an incredible £33,000 today.

"Designed in the shape of a loosely knotted ribbon, the gold brooch is adorned with diamonds and was first seen on Anne in February 1969 at Buckingham Palace when she met Colonel Frank Borman, commander of the Apollo 8 mission," Steven Stone's Leading Jewellery Expert, Maxwell Stone told HELLO!.

"Despite its frequent appearances in her jewellery repertoire, the brooch’s origins remain unknown. However, its significance to the Princess Royal is evident.

© Getty Images The heirloom brooch is thought to be worth £33,000

"She primarily reserves it for daytime engagements but has also worn it for notable evening occasions, including a visit to Washington, D.C., in November 2014, her official 70th birthday portrait in 2022, her trip to Uganda in October 2022, and a remembrance service at Southport War Memorial in October 2023.

"Anne often pairs the brooch with her iconic Grima Pearl earrings - another of her longest-serving jewellery staples.

Princess Anne's Easter plans

Following the annual church service at St George's Chapel, which wasn't attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales this year, Princess Anne and her royal relatives headed to King Charles' private home, Windsor Castle, for a family lunch.

After a hearty roast lamb served with all the trimmings, the royals made room for a second course of cheese and fruit, in particular, Windsor Cheese made at the Windsor Dairy.

And while King Charles is "not a huge fan of chocolate at all" - unlike his mother, the Late Queen - according to former royal chef Darren McGrady, it’s likely chocolate appears heavily on the menu.

